Demetrious Johnson captures ONE Championship belt with incredible flying knee KO

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
Demetrious Johnson is one of the best to ever do it. That statement usually applies to MMA, but it also included revenge on Friday.

The former UFC flyweight champion recaptured his ONE Championship flyweight belt at ONE on Prime Video 1 on Friday via an incredible flying knee strike that knocked appeared to knock opponent Adrian Moraes unconscious.

The fight was a rematch after Moraes captured the flyweight belt over Johnson at ONE on TNT 1 last April via a flurry of strikes that KO'd Johnson in the second round.

This time, Johnson struck in the fourth round and left no doubt. An alternate angle of the fight's ending shows just how brutal the impact was to Moraes' head.

The win marks Johnson's first time holding the ONE flyweight belt, though he also won the ONE flyweight grand prix in 2019. Johnson, who held the UFC record for consecutive title defense with 11 before his loss to Henry Cejudo, was traded to ONE back in 2018 and is now 4-1 with the Singaporean promotion.

Johnson's overall career record currently stands 31-4-1. We'll see how long this reign ends up lasting.

Demetrious Johnson reacts after defeating Tim Elliott during a mixed martial arts flyweight bout Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Demetrious Johnson still has it. (AP Photo/John Locher)
