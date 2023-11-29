Demetrious Johnson ranks himself No. 2 on MMA GOAT list

Demetrious Johnson puts only one fighter ahead of him when ranking MMA’s all-time greats.

Johnson (25-4-1), a former longtime UFC flyweight champion and current ONE Championship title holder, holds the record for most consecutive title defenses in the octagon.

Johnson, who was ranked No. 3 on MMA Junkie’s list of the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time,” put former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva at No. 4 on his personal list, followed by former UFC two-division champ Georges St-Pierre No. 3, then himself No. 2.

“At No. 2, you have yours truly,” Johnson said on his YouTube channel. “Moi, Demetrious Johnson. Nobody has been able to do what I’ve been able to do in the flyweight division or in any division. Eleven consecutive title defenses, created a brand new move that none of you guys ever seen, the ‘Mighty Whizzbar.’ Shout out to Matt Hume helping me learn that move. I have wins by knockout, submission, gone to a decision, gone to a split draw, whatever you want to call it.”

After former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones claimed the UFC heavyweight title with a quick finish of Ciryl Gane, Johnson ranked him No. 1.

“For my No. 1, I have Jon ‘Bones’ Jones,” Johnson said. “That is the only man I’ll put ahead of me because this man, I feel like any single time he has been inside the cage, he could just destroy his opponent however he wanted. He also has wins by knockout, putting people to sleep, decisions, everything on the list.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie