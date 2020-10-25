The dementia that can be cured

When John Abraham began to lose his mind in late 2019, his family immediately feared the worst. Abraham had enjoyed robust health throughout retirement, but now at 80 he suddenly found himself struggling to finish sentences.

“I would be talking to people, and all of a sudden the final word wouldn’t come to mind,” he remembers. “I assumed this was simply a feature of ageing, and I was finding ways of getting around it.”

But within weeks, further erratic behaviours started to develop. Abraham’s family recall him often falling asleep mid-conversation, he would sometimes shout out bizarre comments in public, and during the night he would wake up every 15 minutes, sometimes hallucinating.

Patients can go from being in a nursing home, unable to communicate, to returning to work

To his son Steve, the diagnosis seemed inevitable, one which all families dread. “I was convinced my dad had dementia,” he says. “What I couldn’t believe was the speed at which it was all happening. It was like dementia on steroids.”

Dementia is not just one disease – it has more than 200 different subtypes. Over the past decade neurologists have become increasingly interested in one particular subtype, known as autoimmune dementia. In this condition, the symptoms of memory loss and confusion are the result of brain inflammation caused by rogue antibodies – known as autoantibodies – binding to the neuronal tissue, rather than an underlying neurodegenerative disease. Crucially this means that unlike almost all other forms of dementia, in some cases it can be cured, andspecialist neurologists have become increasingly adept at both spotting and treating it.

At the John Radcliffe hospital, University of Oxford, neurologist Sarosh Irani is one of the world’s leading experts in treating neurological conditions caused by a malfunctioning immune system. When Abraham was admitted under his care in early January 2020 following a seizure, Irani soon realised that the source of his problems was an autoantibody which targeted a protein in the brain named LGI1.

The main telltale clue was the speed of onset, one of the key distinguishing features of autoimmune dementia. “The symptoms usually come on very quickly,” Irani says. “Over a few weeks or months, patients develop memory problems, and change their behaviour and personality. Patients with neurodegenerative forms of dementia can develop movement disorders or seizures, but this typically happens later in the illness once degeneration has set in. In autoimmune dementia, these are early problems.”

Abraham underwent a treatment called plasma exchange, which aims to wash the blood of the disease-causing antibodies. The impact was almost instant. “For me it caused a complete transformation, in one or two days,” he says. “My family came in to see me in the hospital, and they just looked at each other in amazement.”

Such dramatic improvements are often reported as soon as treatment – which can also include steroids and other immunotherapies – begins. “Patients can go from being in a nursing home, unable to communicate, to returning to work, being able to drive again,” says Eoin Flanagan, a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, one of a handful of centres in the world along with Irani’s research group, that is actively studying autoimmune dementia.

This is one reason why the condition, though rare – Mayo Clinic neurologist Sean Pittock estimates that it makes up less than 5% of all dementia cases – is so important to identify. The data available suggests that it is often missed. Among autoimmune dementia patients who were successfully treated at the Mayo Clinic between 2002 and 2009, 35% had been initially misdiagnosed with either Alzheimer’s or Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

“A lot of patients over 60 are misdiagnosed,” says Flanagan. “That’s a concern because if you miss these cases, you’re committing them to a presumed neurodegenerative course when they could respond to immunotherapy, and their symptoms resolve.”

But autoimmune dementia is also an illustration of a broader trend. Over the past 15 years, treatable diseases have been identified across an entire spectrum of neurological illnesses from epilepsy to multiple sclerosis and psychiatry, all caused by autoantibodies binding to different parts of the brain and central nervous system.

