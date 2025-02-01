🇫🇷 Dembélé stars as PSG run out winners at Brest





Scorers: Del Castillo 50', Ajorque 71'; Dembélé 29', 57', 62', Ramos 89', 90+7'

In the first of three February meetings between PSG and Brest after being drawn against one another in the Champions League play-off round yesterday, PSG ran out 5-2 winners at Stade Francis-Le Blé.

Looking to extend their undefeated run to 21 matches as the French giants remain in the hunt to finish the league campaign in kind, the chance to jump to a 13-point lead over title rivals Marseille was too good to pass up.

Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia should have put the French champions out in front in the 13th minute after Achraf Hakimi did well to put an incisive cross into the area, but the former Napoli talisman shockingly could only put his effort wide from inside six yards.

Bradley Barcola came close for PSG minutes later after driving into the box with confidence, but could only rattle the near post from a tight angle when perhaps looking to turn provider would have been the better part of prudence.

But Luis Enrique’s men would finally take the lead in the 29th minute when Bradley Barcola danced past Kenny Lala down the left side before squaring for Ousmane Dembélé to calmly convert from inside the box for his seventh goal in his last five Ligue 1 appearance.

Ousmane Dembélé's last nine PSG appearances:



⚽️ vs Lyon

⚽️⚽️ vs Monaco

❌ vs Lens

⚽️ vs Monaco

⚽️⚽️ vs Saint-Etienne

⚽️ vs Man City

⚽️ vs Reims

⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs Stuttgart

⚽️ vs Brest



In the form of his career. 👏 pic.twitter.com/JFMBz8QSZD — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 1, 2025

Brest would begin the second half brightly though, with Romain Del Castillo pulling them back level in the 50th minute, but Dembélé scintillating form across the 2024-25 campaign would put PSG back in front when he completed his brace seven minutes later.

Not finished on the day, Dembélé's otherworldly run of form continued when he completed his hat-trick five minutes later, giving him 12 goals in his last eight appearances, and two hat-tricks in the last four days to put the result to bed.

Brest continued to give a stubborn account of themselves when they narrowed the deficit once more thanks to Ludovic Ajorque who slammed home an effort from range in the 71st minute, but that potential lifeline was canceled out by two goals from Gonçalo Ramos in the 89th minute as well as the seventh minute of added time.

With that PSG confirmed their massive points cushion at the top of the table, while Brest, despite their brilliant run in Europe, remain outside of the top six and have their three-match winning run come to an end.

📸 FRED TANNEAU - AFP or licensors