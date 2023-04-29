Who is DeMarvion Overshown, the Dallas Cowboys’ third-round draft pick?

The Dallas Cowboys selected DeMarvion Overshown with the 27th pick (90th overall) in the third round in the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City on Friday.

Here’s what you should know about the new Cowboy:

▪ Name: DeMarvion Overshown

▪ Position: Linebacker

▪ School: Texas

▪ Background: The 6-foot-4 220-pound five-year player with the Longhorns, Overshown was a first-team All-Big 12 linebacker. He was a 2022 Butkus Award semifinalist. He played in 12 games, 11 starts, in 2022 with 96 tackles (10 for losses). He also had four sacks. He had 11 tackles against TCU and a season-high 14 against Baylor.

He has started 33 of 50 career games at Texas.

From Arp, Texas, where he was an All-American in high school and ranked No. 33 nationally and No. 2 in Texas. He had 142 tackles in his senior year.