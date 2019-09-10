DeMarcus Lawrence says 'suck it up' to Giants fans upset over snubbed kid's autograph

DeMarcus Lawrence will not apologize for ignoring a kid seeking an autograph after Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Giants.

A video circulating on social media showing a young Giants fan wearing a Saquon Barkley jersey, going up to Lawrence in hopes of getting an autograph.

Lawrence looks at the fan and continues walking while a security person calmly sets the kid aside.

The kid looks dejected afterwards.

After the video started getting attention, Lawrence responded on his Twitter page, telling people who were upset to "suck it up."

It’s crazy how you fans want to attack me for not signing for a kid. It’s more than one kid that come to the game with Cowboys jerseys and never get to meet any player. So if I’m honest with my own kids I will never treat your kid better than mine so suck it up. #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/FwI7SI8rYS — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) September 10, 2019

On one hand, it would have only taken Lawrence a few seconds to give the kid an autograph. But as Lawrence points out, there are plenty of kids who show up hoping to a meet a player of the team they're actually a fan of, and don't get the opportunity.

At the end of the day, it shouldn't be that big of a deal.