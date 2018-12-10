Demarcus Lawrence is the fun police, breaks up Eagles TD celebration



The Philadelphia Eagles are known for their complex celebrations, and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence played the role of the fun police to stop one.

After the Eagles’ first score of Sunday’s game — following a Dak Prescott interception deep in Cowboys’ territory — the offense gathered under the uprights with the skill position players sitting together and offensive lineman standing around them.

Lawrence, who was on the opposite side side of the field from where receiver Alshon Jeffrey caught the two-yard touchdown pass, did not let them finish the celebration, as he ran over and squatted in front of them with his hands up.

Was the All-Pro pass rusher asking what they were doing? Was he signaling that Prescott’s turnover handed them their first score? Was he just trolling? Did he think the Eagles broke an unwritten rule?

Regardless, his appearance stopped the celebration, as fellow defensive linemen Tyrone Crawford and Antwaun Woods pushed their way into the pile.

Eagles have a history of celebrating

Perhaps Lawrence was tipped off that his rivals might celebrate if they scored on Sunday because the team has a history of doing so.

Last season, the Eagles were awarded the Celebration of the Year by a fan vote at the NFL Honors for their Electric Slide.

More recently, newly acquired receiver Golden Tate did the worm after catching his first touchdown with the Eagles in a Week 13 matchup against the Washington Redskins.

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery scores a touchdown on Sunday. Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence later broke up his touchdown celebration. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

