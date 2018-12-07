DeMarcus Cousins injury update: Warriors center could join G League team within days

DeMarcus Cousins could join the Warriors' G League affiliate within days as he continues his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The center could even play games for the Santa Cruz Warriors, where his brother Jaleel Cousins also plays, the report notes.

Despite the progress, however, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Friday no date has been set for Cousins' debut with Golden State. Cousins, who signed a one-year deal with the Warriors in July, hasn't played since tearing his Achilles in January.

Cousins was averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Pelicans before the injury.

NBC Sports Bay Area added that Warriors star Kevin Durant joked at the team's shootaround that Cousins "is getting ready to return because his talk is ramping up too."