DeMarcus Cousins announces return with thunderous dunk, plus some 3-pointers, in Warriors debut

Welp, DeMarcus Cousins is back and the Golden State Warriors have reached their final form.

For the first time since 1976, five reigning All-Stars took the floor wearing the same uniform on Friday, a sight the NBA has awaited — and feared — since it was reported that Cousins would spend this season in Golden State trying to re-establish his value after an Achilles tear and create one of the most star-studded lineups in NBA history in the process.

Cousins predictably didn’t see major minutes during his debut, an emphatic 112-94 win, but he at least showed enough to let everyone know he is still DeMarcus Cousins. That’s probably bad news for the rest of the NBA.

DeMarcus Cousins throws it down in early minutes of Warriors debut

Cousins got the start on Friday alongside Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, but was the first starter to come out, which isn’t surprising considering the big man likely still has some recovering to do from what is generally considered one of the most feared injuries in basketball.

Cousins got his chance to introduce the Warriors’ new look early during the team’s game against the Clippers, taking an easy feed from Kevin Durant and slamming it home for the Warriors’ first points of the night.

As he came down, the big man unleashed a primal roar, likely feeling the catharsis of a year-long rehab process finally coming to and end.

DeMarcus Cousins is officially back. (Getty Images)

The Warriors were clearly focused on getting Cousins his first points early, feeding him whenever they got the chance during their first three possessions before sitting him after three minutes of play.

How DeMarcus Cousins fared for the rest of the game

Cousins’ first quarter was more of a featured cameo, but he was on the floor again to open each of the remaining three quarters and saw increased action in all of them. He quickly showed even more of what he has to bring to the Warriors, for better or worse.

The 28-year-old showed his shooting touch — something his team clearly needed more of — with a three-pointer to open the Warriors’ scoring for the second quarter, but was also exploited defensively to the point that he fouled out early in the fourth quarter. As he left the game with six fouls, he received a strong ovation.

Cousins finished with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting (3-of-4 from deep), six rebounds and three assists. That’s a strong line for your first game back from a devastating injury, but Cousins addressed some shortcomings in a halftime interview with NBC Sports Bay Area.

.@KerithBurke caught up with Boogie after his first half as a Warrior pic.twitter.com/Q1jUJkxdLi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 19, 2019





“Felt good, it just feels good to be back on the floor,” Cousins said in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. “Not playing the right type of basketball right now, but outside of that, I’m having a blast.”

Cousins, who seemed winded at times while playing, is clearly not 100 percent yet, but he obviously doesn’t need to be to have the entire league buzzing.

