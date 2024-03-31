DeMar DeRozan trys to lift up Coby White amid post-injury struggles

In the Chicago Bulls’ overtime win over the Indiana Pacers on March 13, Coby White hit the deck hard after getting blocked by Pascal Siakam. He missed some time but returned to the lineup after dealing with a hip issue. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been the same since coming back to the Bulls lineup.

Since he’s been back after a three-game absence, White has averaged 16.4 points but is shooting just 34.6% from the field and 29.4% from behind the three-point line. As the Bulls get ready for the postseason, they’ll need him to be in top form, so the rest of the regular season needs to be spent trying to get back to normal.

DeMar DeRozan recently provided some words of encouragement for White, noting that the Bulls are sure he’ll be fine. (H/t Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times)

“[White is] going to be fine,” DeRozan said. “It sucks, him going down with an injury. Stuff like that can knock your rhythm off. Playing through stuff, you got to get back comfortable, get the feeling back. It’s going to come, and it’s going to come when we need it the most, and we’re going to ride that wave.”

White is struggling, but he’s going to keep fighting, and the team is behind him.

