DeMar DeRozan stars as Chicago Bulls hand Utah Jazz first loss of the season

A 32-point effort from DeMar DeRozan helped the high-flying Chicago Bulls hand the Utah Jazz their first loss of the year with a 107-99 win.

After an expectedly tight first half, the Bulls made their move late in the third quarter with an 18-5 run.

Utah responded with a late run of their own to cut the deficit to four, but ultimately fell short.

Zach LaVine added 26 points to DeRozan’s season-high performance, while Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 30.

Toronto rookie Scottie Barnes posted 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Raptors to a 97-94 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Barnes made nine of his 17 field goal attempts and drained a pair of clutch free throws to guide Toronto to a third straight victory.

Domantas Sabonis missed a three-pointer at the death to resign the Pacers to a sixth defeat in their first seven games.

The San Antonio Spurs ended a four-game losing streak with a statement 102-93 triumph over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Dejounte Murray scored 16 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to fuel a late comeback for the Spurs on a night where both sides struggled from deep.

Bryn Forbes added 16 points off the bench for the Spurs, while Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a double-double.

A clutch block from Will Barton was all that separated Denver and Minnesota as the Nuggets scraped past the Timberwolves 93-91.

Malik Beasley had an opportunity to tie the game in the dying seconds, but was blocked by Barton as he drove to the rim.

The early-season struggles of the Atlanta Hawks continued against the Philadelphia 76ers as they went down 122-94.

The Hawks never recovered after managing just 15 points in the first quarter, the mammoth defeat resigning them to 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Washington Wizards picked up their fifth win of the season with a tough 115-112 victory over the Boston Celtics in double overtime.

Detroit’s number one draft pick Cade Cunningham had seven rebounds in a victorious debut for the Pistons, who beat the Orlando Magic 110-103.

The Miami Heat shot 56 per cent from deep in a landslide 129-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-117, the Golden State Warriors cruised past the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-82 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-92.