DeMar DeRozan says Bulls need to take things game by game

After they started the season at 5-14, the Chicago Bulls’ season looked doomed. They seemed as though they were on a one-way train to a top pick in the draft and a brutal year. However, they turned things around in a big way, pushing their way back up in the standings and into the Play-In Tournament.

On the back of stellar play from Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, the Bulls have been an underrated squad during the second half of the season. They’re almost certainly going to be taking on the Atlanta Hawks in the 9-10 Play-In game, and anything past that would be gravy for the Bulls, should the win.

DeMar DeRozan recently spoke about the importance of focusing on the game in front of them and nothing else. (H/t Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune)

“We definitely have time,” DeRozan said. “All it takes is doing it one game, competing all out, understanding and living with the results. As long as we do that, that’s all that matters.”

If the Bulls can win two playoff games, they’ll get back in the playoffs for just the second time since Jimmy Butler left Chicago.

