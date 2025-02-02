DeMar DeRozan passes Ray Allen in scoring

.

Jorge Sierra: Possibly not the biggest news of the night, but DeMar DeRozan passed Ray Allen in scoring for No. 28 in NBA history. Also: Devin Booker moved ahead of Sam Cassell (No. 136) and Nikola Jokic did the same with Sam Jones and Kevin Love (No. 145).

DeMar DeRozan on Mike Brown's firing: You know, sometimes change is just good. And I think for us, it was just needed—a new breath of life, in a sense. Doug, being an ex-player, already had that close relationship with everybody. I was with Doug all summer when I signed. Every single day, I worked out with him, sat with him after workouts, had conversations, picked his mind, picked his brain. The relationship I built with him in the summer—he had that with every single guy on the team. Those little things go a long way, just knowing how to get the best out of each and every player. He also gave us a sense of freedom. I think that’s what happened when Doug got put in that position. -via YouTube / January 30, 2025

I know you’re still very much in the prime of your career, hooping at a very high level and still having some really good years left. Retirement is down the line, but when you do retire, you’ve always spoken about retiring as a Toronto Raptor and how special that place is to you. Does that still hold true? Do you still feel that way? DeMar DeRozan: For sure. Without a doubt. That place, man—being drafted there at 19, I grew with that organization, that fan base. I gave it everything I had. Emotionally, that connection will never fade. -via YouTube / January 30, 2025

Our sources told us that right before Mike Brown left, he had a conversation with you about coming off the bench. Is that true? Did that actually happen? And if so, what was your reaction? DeMar DeRozan: What was my reaction if it’s true? That’s a good question. What was my reaction if it’s true? I don’t know. -via YouTube / January 30, 2025

