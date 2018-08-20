DeMar DeRozan opens up about mental health struggles athletes face

DeMar DeRozan has been open about his struggles with depression.(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

DeMar DeRozan has been very open about his battle with depression. From an outsiders point of view, the NBA star has it all. His contract, 5 years $139,000,000 ensures that he is financially well off, which many people associate with being in a good place.

But in a recent feature story by ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan about the NBA’s mental health issue, DeRozan spoke to the point that being rich doesn’t mean everything else comes easily.

“You think when you come from a difficult environment that if you get out and you make it to the NBA, all that bad stuff is supposed to be wiped clean,” DeRozan told MacMullan “But then this whole new dynamic loaded with stress comes your way.

“People say, ‘What are you depressed about? You can buy anything you want.’ I wish everyone in the world was rich so they would realize money isn’t everything.”

And he is right. Sure, NBA stars earn what is to some people an unfathomable amount of money, but they also are people who have issues arise in their personal lives. Add in tonnes of pressure to perform and the sometimes negative world of social media, and it is easy to understand why an athlete may struggle with their mental health.

Other players such as Kevin Love, Paul Pierce, and Chris Bosh opened up in the feature about what they have had to go through mentally during their careers.

While it is tough to see anybody struggle with this problem, it is really great that people, including NBA players, are comfortable with being open and honest about their battle.