DeMar DeRozan: ‘The only symptom I had was boredom’

Rob Schaefer: DeMar DeRozan on return: “Physically, conditioning-wise, I think I’ll be fine.” Said he’s been in gym late trying to get wind and timing back

Source: Twitter @rob_schaef

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls injury report vs. LAL tomorrow:

AVAILABLE: Coby White, Javonte Green, DeMar DeRozan

QUESTIONABLE: Derrick Jones Jr. (return to competition reconditioning)

DOUBTFUL: Matt Thomas (protocols)

OUT: Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu, Troy Brown Jr., Alize Johnson (protocols), P-Will – 5:58 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

DeMar DeRozan said he didn’t feel any symptoms while positive with COVID-19 on a call following the Bulls first practice back this afternoon.

Coby White had a low-grade fever, headache and congestion for several days, but said he feels recovered now. – 5:47 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

DeMar DeRozan, asked how the league should navigate the growing cases: “I wouldn’t want to do the bubble.”

(Not that that was a possibility but good line.) – 5:28 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Bulls say DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Javonte Green will be available for tomorrow’s game vs Lakers – 5:23 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Speaking via Zoom following the Bulls’ first group activity in a week, and his first since entering protocols on Dec. 6, DeMar DeRozan said “it was a boring 10 days.” – 5:23 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Coby White, Javonte Green and DeMar DeRozan are all available vs. Lakers tomorrow, Bulls say – 5:23 PM

