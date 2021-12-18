DeMar DeRozan: ‘The only symptom I had was boredom’
Rob Schaefer: DeMar DeRozan on return: “Physically, conditioning-wise, I think I’ll be fine.” Said he’s been in gym late trying to get wind and timing back
Source: Twitter @rob_schaef
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls injury report vs. LAL tomorrow:
AVAILABLE: Coby White, Javonte Green, DeMar DeRozan
QUESTIONABLE: Derrick Jones Jr. (return to competition reconditioning)
DOUBTFUL: Matt Thomas (protocols)
OUT: Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu, Troy Brown Jr., Alize Johnson (protocols), P-Will – 5:58 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan said he didn’t feel any symptoms while positive with COVID-19 on a call following the Bulls first practice back this afternoon.
Coby White had a low-grade fever, headache and congestion for several days, but said he feels recovered now. – 5:47 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
DeMar DeRozan on his 10-day quarantine: “I felt completely fine. That was the crazy thing… only symptom I had was boredom honestly” – 5:29 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan, asked how the league should navigate the growing cases: “I wouldn’t want to do the bubble.”
(Not that that was a possibility but good line.) – 5:28 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan on return: “Physically, conditioning-wise, I think I’ll be fine.”
Said he’s been in gym late trying to get wind and timing back – 5:24 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls say DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Javonte Green will be available for tomorrow’s game vs Lakers – 5:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Speaking via Zoom following the Bulls’ first group activity in a week, and his first since entering protocols on Dec. 6, DeMar DeRozan said “it was a boring 10 days.” – 5:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Coby White, Javonte Green and DeMar DeRozan are all available vs. Lakers tomorrow, Bulls say – 5:23 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
