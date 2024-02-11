DeMar DeRozan discusses slog of NBA season after Bulls lose to Magic

After an empty trade deadline that saw the Chicago Bulls stand pat, trading nobody for the third season in a row, the team’s focus shifted back to the games. The Bulls traveled to Florida on Saturday night to take on the Orlando Magic. The contest went to overtime, but the Magic ended the night on top.

Mo Wagner’s 36-point performance led the way for Orlando, as the Bulls blew an 11-point third-quarter lead and failed to comeback at the end of the game after the Magic pushed ahead. Chicago shot just 3-of-12 in overtime as they failed to earn a win post-trade deadline.

After the game, Bulls star DeMar DeRozan admitted that players get tired this time of the season as the slog of an 82-game run catches up to them.

“Pretty sure everybody is tired,” DeRozan said via ESPN. “It’s that point in the season where everybody is waiting for a break. We have to leave it all out there.”

With just a week left until the All-Star break, players will get a chance to reset soon. But until then, they’ll just have to power through.

