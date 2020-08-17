Demant shares rise on recovery forecast

Copenhagen (Reuters) - Shares in Demant <DEMANT.CO> rose more than 7% at the opening on Monday after the Danish hearing aid producer and maker of the popular EPOS gaming headset forecast a quicker recovery in sales than analysts had expected.

The company said it expects sales to rise 5%-15% measured in local currencies in the second half of the year, above estimates of around 6%.

Total sales in the first six months of the year fell 17% to 6.08 billion Danish crowns ($967.5 million).

Shares in Demant rose more than 7% at the opening and were trading 2.8% higher at 207.40 Danish crowns each at 0739 GMT.

The shares have risen 58% from a mid-March low, but remain below a February peak of DKK 232.

Demant said its sales of hearing aid devices were hard hit in the first half of the year, as many people under coronavirus lockdowns were unable to visit their doctor or audiologist.

However, its headset business benefited from strong demand as businesses purchased headsets for employees working from home.







