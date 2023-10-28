Demands for Israel to agree to a ceasefire are absurd

IDF troops near the border with Gaza - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/Shutterstock

The Israel-Hamas war now appears to have entered a new phase. Israeli troops have begun to fight on the ground inside the Gaza Strip, as part of their necessary campaign to destroy the terrorist group. The UK should continue to give Israel its support. The country has every right – in fact, arguably a duty – under international law to dismantle an organisation that only a few weeks ago launched a shocking attack against its people.

The British Government must also continue to argue against the absurd and unworkable demands for a ceasefire. It is obviously tragic that civilians have been killed in Gaza. But the responsibility for that lies entirely with Hamas. It could end the war now by surrendering and giving up the more than 200 hostages it took on October 7. It could reduce the risk to its own people by encouraging them to evacuate to the south of Gaza, as Israel has recommended. Instead, disgracefully, it is committed to using both its hostages and the residents of Gaza as human shields.

Hamas should also be blamed for any shortages, including of fuel. It has been accused of hoarding supplies, and diverting energy in order to light and ventilate its network of tunnels. Israel has also released evidence that Hamas has placed its subterranean operation centres under the main Shifa hospital, directly endangering the sick and the vulnerable.

Hopes for a humanitarian “pause” in the conflict – so as to allow aid to enter Gaza – are understandable. But a ceasefire is out of the question. Not only would it give Hamas time to regroup its forces, and prepare further missile attacks on Israelis, but many of those demanding that Israel lays down its arms are being dishonest. Is there any military response to Hamas’s atrocities that Israel’s critics would allow the country to take? Do they really believe that there is any chance of a political settlement between Israel and a group that wants to wipe the country from the face of the earth?

Indeed, Israel now knows that the genocidal mission of Hamas is not mere rhetoric. It also faces the risks of wider regional escalation and war on a number of fronts. It urgently needs to restore deterrence through a decisive demonstration of military strength and resolve. For the sake of both Israelis and Palestinians, Israel must be allowed to destroy Hamas.

