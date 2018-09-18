Fabinho: Jurgen Klopp's demanding attitude gets the most out of Liverpool

Fabinho currently wears the new Predator 18+ Spectral Mode boots, available from adidas.co.uk

Fabinho can understand why Jurgen Klopp is easing him in slowly at Liverpool and is already feeling part of the family at Anfield.

The summer signing arrived on Merseyside in a £39million transfer from Monaco but is still waiting to make his Premier League debut.

He sampled the Anfield atmosphere from the bench in the opening game with West Ham before missing out on the match day squad for the win at Crystal Palace.

Against Tottenham at Wembley, he once more found himself on the bench.

It’s not the first time that Klopp has taken his time to throw new signings into the team having adopted the same policy with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andrew Robertson.

Those two players went on to make a big impression last season and versatile midfielder Fabinho hopes he can follow their route to success with Liverpool.

He told Yahoo Sport UK: “The intensity of the league is completely different. I’m getting myself into a new team and I need to learn the new way of play.

“I just need to keep my head down, keep working and be ready when the manager needs me.

Flying start: Jurgen Klopp’s side have begun the season in fine form

“He’s a very demanding coach. He’s always on top of us in the training sessions and vigilant of the way we play.

“He wants to get the maximum out of the players and he’s helping me a lot with my adaption and settling into the country. He’s very demanding away from the cameras.”

Charismatic German coach Klopp was a major reason for the 24-year-old deciding to move to Liverpool.

Klopp’s ability to convince players to join him has been a hallmark of his managerial career and it was no different in the case of Fabinho.





He explained: “I spoke with a few people in the club and one of them was the manager. He told me that he wanted me to come. He explained how he wanted to use me and convinced me and the words he had towards me were a very important reason for me to come here.”

Liverpool’s charm offensive came on multiple fronts and it was one of their growing Brazilian contingent – Roberto Firmino – who was leading the campaign to get him to sign.

Fabinho added: “I had a few conversations before I came with Bobby [Firmino]. Not only about the football club but about the city and the houses, what life is like, it really helps to have somebody with the same culture and the same problems to help you out with your adaptation.”

