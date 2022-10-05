Demand for Urbanization backed by Simplification to take the MEA Rough Terrain Cranes Market to US$ 641.9 Mn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·7 min read

The MEA rough terrain cranes market is anticipated to grow by 2.0x in 2032, as compared to 2022. GCC countries are anticipated to grow at 6.0% CAGR in the MEA rough terrain cranes market during the forest period

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / MEA rough terrain cranes market stands at ~US$ 302.5 Mn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 641.9 Mn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Press release picture

Rough terrain crane comes across as a kind of hydraulic crane used to move, lift, load, and unload heavy materials all across construction and the other industry verticals. MEA rough terrain cranes market emphasizes on 6 regions - Northern Africa, GCC countries, Turkey, South Africa, Israel, and the rest of MEA.

Rough terrain cranes are a preferred choice as far as off-road uses are concerned. This could be credited to their robust construction. Also, continuous improvisation is being done, so that they turn out to be apt for the rough terrain.

The features like easy handling, flexibility on the count of placing on hard sites, the way they could be easily moved from a work site to the other, and ease with which they could be stored when they are not in use compel the key market participants to use them over lift trucks. Also, majority of rough terrain cranes have been designed such that both - labor and time are saved by minimization of operational costs. Emergency rescue features are also included herein, which simplify the task of lifting people from collapsing or dangerous work sites.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-ma-2571

Automated technologies are being implemented with the objective of reducing human interaction in the manufacturing facilities. This factor is expected to bolster MEA rough terrain cranes market's growth in the next decade. Several industry verticals have begun with adoption of automatic cranes due to the reason mentioned above. For example - Manitowoc, in February 2020, put forth Grove GRT8120 rough-terrain crane.

Plus, the transportation and construction verticals are growing at a rapid pace.

One of the trends is also that of an ever-increasing demand for rental rough terrain cranes. Adoption on their part has actually taken over the new units. This could be reasoned with higher cost of the rough terrain cranes.

Telematics is also in its advanced stage. This is another factor expected to provide business opportunities. The end-consumers are asking for advanced rough terrain cranes with automation and diagnosis at advanced levels.

Initially, rough terrain cranes used to comprise 2 exclusive engines to transmit power for transportation and cranes' operations. That used to be actually proportional to requirement of load. However, now the manufacturers prefer usage of a powerful engine that could efficiently perform both the functions. Along these lines, TADANO has come up with new-fangled models of cranes that enclose an eco-made system and a fuel-monitoring system that lessens fuel consumption and provides a much better control over the engine when it's idle.

At the same time, the fact that higher capital investment could hamper MEA rough terrain cranes market can't be ignored. Also, the market is facing dearth of skilled professionals over here.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/mea-rough-terrain-cranes-market

Key Takeaways from the MEA Rough Terrain Cranes Market

  • 50.1 - 75 tons rough terrain cranes are holding the largest market share. They account for more than 30% of the overall market revenue. This could be attributed to growing demand for lifting operations along with the versatility with respect to performing off-road and on-road construction projects.

  • GCC countries account for close to 60% of the overall market share. Turkey and South Africa follow suit.

"With urbanization increasing at an alarming rate, the demand for rough terrain cranes is bound to substantiate in the forecast period", says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Arena

  • The Manitowoc Company, Inc., in February 2020, came up with Grove GRT8120 rough terrain crane.

  • TADANO, in February 2019, completed acquisition of Demag mobile crane business from Terex Corporation for close to US$ 215 Mn.

  • Liebherr, in February 2019, signed a contract with AI Faris Equipment Rentals. It implied delivering 12 cranes from novel LRT rough terrain cranes series worth close to US$ 25.8 Mn.

  • XCMG, in July 2020, did launch 750 tons XCA750 eight axle all-terrain crane, which has a 7-section, 92-meter main boom, topped by heavy-duty hydraulically erected wind turbine extension. Its purpose is to undertake maintenance and repairs of wind turbine.

  • Johnson Arabia, in May 2020, inducted 10 novel Grove rough terrain cranes into the fleet for targeting lifting projects in oil & gas sector.

  • Thunder Cranes, in September 2022, announced reopening the operations in Middle East with new-fangled base in the UAE.

  • Dubai Cranes & Technical Services LLC, in December 2020, tabled 8 novel models of the wire rope hoists that range from 3.2 to 40 tons.

  • Liebherr, in July 2022, announced launching H2 direct injection for the heavy-duty combustion engines as it's conducive to heavy applications.

  • Terex Corporation has inked an agreement with Galadari Heavy Equipment Division to distribute rough terrain cranes all over the Middle East.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-ma-2571

Key Segments Covered in MEA Rough Terrain Cranes Market Analysis

By Lifting Capacity:

  • Upto 25 Tons

  • 25.1 to 50 Tons

  • 50.1-75 Tons

  • 75.1-100 Tons

  • More than 100 Tons

By Boom Length:

  • Upto 25 Meters

  • 25.1-35 Meters

  • 35.1-50 Meters

  • More than 50 Meters

By Sales Channel:

  • New Sales

  • Equipment Rental

By Country:

  • GCC Countries

  • Israel

  • Turkey

  • South Africa

  • Northern Africa

  • Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. MEA Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

TOC Continued…!

What does the Report Cover?

  • Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the dermatology devices market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 - 2021 and projections for 2022 - 2032.

The research study is based on lifting capacity (up to 25 tons, 25.1 to 50 tons, 50.1 to 75 tons, 75.1 to 100 tons, and more than 100 tons), by boom length (upto 25 meters, 25.1 to 35 meters, 35.1 to 50 meters, and more than 50 meters), and by sales channel (new sales and equipment rental).

Have a Look at Trending Reports of Automotive Domain

Off Road All Terrain e-scooter Market Share: The global off road all, terrain e-scooter market is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 2.5 Billion by 2032, increasing from US$ 1.53 Billion in 2021.

Automotive Mufflers Market Size: According to FMI, the global automotive muffler market is projected to generate US$ 11,638.3Mn in 2022 and US$ 20,842.4 Mn by 2032.

Electronic Power Steering Market Trends: The electronic power steering market size is set to expand at a 5.2% CAGR during the projection period to US$ 41,893.2 Million by 2032.

Latin America Automotive HVAC Market Outlook: According to FMI, the Latin America Automotive HVAC market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,270.6 Mn in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive Wheel Bearing Aftermarket Demand: The automotive wheel bearing aftermarket is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4% during the forecast period covering 2022 to 2032.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718975/Demand-for-Urbanization-backed-by-Simplification-to-take-the-MEA-Rough-Terrain-Cranes-Market-to-US-6419-Mn-by-2032-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.