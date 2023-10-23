Is on-demand transit or better pathways solution to Muskoka's transportation issues?

Huntsville resident Daniel Medina hops on his electric bike every morning and rides off to work at a retirement home. For him, a 15-minute bike ride will soon become a long walk.

"In the winter, I walk to get around, to be honest. My house is 40 minutes away from work and using the bicycle during the coldest months is difficult," said Medina.

"I used to use public transportation, but the bus left from the first stop at 8 a.m. and arrived at 8:45 a.m. where I got off. That schedule was perfect, but now, I must be at work by 8 a.m."

When Medina finishes his shift at 5 p.m., he has to walk again to his home as the last bus passes around 4:45 p.m.

With the increasing cost of living, Medina can not contemplate buying a car or using cabs.

WILL THE SYSTEM IMPROVE?

Huntsville is looking to improve public transportation with additional buses.

"The town has received a grant of $269,000 to expand our transit services. The Active Transportation and Public Transit Committee ... has been discussing the purchase of two new buses and creating new bus routes much farther afield than current routes," Huntsville Coun. Bob Stone wrote in an email.

"These changes would also allow people to be picked up at bus stops every hour from the current two-hour loop and longer hours of operation," Stone wrote.

Although adding these buses will improve public bus schedules and routes, they will take time to become a reality.

"Unfortunately, we won't be able to include these in the 2024 budget as more investigation is needed around diesel versus electric propulsion as well as the accessibility functions," wrote Stone.

The need for transportation is not unique to Huntsville. Muskoka in general is seeing the need, according to District Chair Jeff Lehman.

"In Muskoka, we know there is a growing need for transportation for workers. We're hearing it from major employers. Many of them are running shuttle buses today or paying for gas for employee carpools," said Lehman.

He added that the large land area and vast geography of Muskoka make it challenging to provide fixed-route services that connect communities and that fares collected are insufficient to cover expenses required to operate. The district relies on grants to fund it.

CAN ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION BE AN ALTERNATIVE?

Walking or biking within the town for short distances is a transportation option for some residents and people even use fat bikes in winter, others don't see it as such.

"I could get around by bike in the winter, but sometimes it's difficult because the bike routes are limited on the way to work and are covered by snow — so I prefer to get up a little earlier and walk," said Medina.

The town, said Stone, "is trying to find or create new active transportation pathways. However, we are currently limited by staff and equipment for the winter months to keep such paths clear of snow."

Beyond public buses and active transportation, the district is also investigating on-demand transit.

That, said Lehman, can be "a van-pooling system that goes door-to-door, booked through an app. This is much more convenient and far more efficient for transit in rural areas than conventional fixed routes."

For more information on the district's transportation services, visit the Muskoka Transit App.

Julian Orlando Chaves is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter with the Huntsville Forester. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Julian Orlando Chaves, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Huntsville Forester