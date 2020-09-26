Demand for sports equipment and home gyms booms as Canadians prepare for pandemic winter

Canadians in need of sports equipment and fitness gear to stay healthy and have fun during a pandemic winter have learned a valuable lesson: Shop early to avoid disappointment.

"People saw what happened with kiddie pools and fitness equipment in the spring," said Gillian Montgomery, who co-owns Skiis and Biikes, a sporting goods chain with three locations in southern Ontario. Her stores are already unusually busy.

"Normally we don't have interest in winter products until we see the snow and even until Christmas, but this year we've had maybe 30 calls just since September about getting cross-country skiing equipment."

At Calgary's Abom Ski & Board, owner Randy Ahl already has a "big, long" waiting list for entry-level cross-country ski packages that haven't even arrived at the store yet.

Wait lists already growing

"Whether it's a couple or a family, they're saying, 'We want a phone call when those things come in,'" said Ahl, who has already outfitted entire families with boots, poles and skis that he does have in stock. "I consider over $2,000 to be a fairly big purchase, and that's happened already more than a dozen times."

People who plan to exercise indoors are prepping as well.

Drew Berner has installed a home gym in his Toronto garage.

I fully intend to be out there all winter long," said the father of three-year-old twins. "My garage is detached, but it is insulated, and I'm going to get a little space heater."

Early in the pandemic with gyms locked down, health-conscious Canadians made alternate arrangements, following along with exercise instructors on YouTube, joining classes held in parks, or buying exercise gear to use at home.

But many retailers were unable to satisfy demand for sporting goods and fitness equipment. Canadian Tire experienced triple-digit growth in the category.

"Consumer demand far exceeded both historical demand and available inventory," the company said in a statement to CBC News.

A sense of urgency

When Berner tried to find a set of weights, an exercise bike and a rowing machine for his garage gym, he found most were already sold out. Only by persisting was he able to get what he needed. He spent $3,000 on a mix of new and second-hand equipment.

"That involved everything from having alerts set on Kijiji ... to having email alerts from stores so I would be notified as soon as they had things I wanted in stock," said Berner, noting that he had to act fast before another buyer scooped them up.

Now, as cases of COVID-19 surge across Canada, national fitness chains such as GoodLife Fitness and F45 Training remain open — with limited capacity. Even so, some gym members are unwilling to return to an environment where people breathe heavily and sweat. And the market for used goods is again red hot.

The most popular search terms on online seller Kijiji are still dumbbells, ellipticals and exercise bikes, said company's manager of community relations, Kent Sikstrom.

Second-hand Peloton Bikes have more than doubled since this time last year, while inquiries about elliptical machines are up 39 per cent and treadmills inquiries are up 15 per cent.

