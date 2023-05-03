Demand for Microbiological Testing of Water Market to Reach US$ 3.1 Bn at a CAGR of 7.2% 2023-2031 | TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Several end-use industries are investing significantly to guarantee the quality and security of water, which is expected to drive the global Microbiological Testing of Water Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market was valued at US$ 1.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3.1 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2023 and 2031.



The market is driven by rise in concerns about illnesses transmitted via water and increase in demand for high quality, safe water for human use, agriculture, and industrial activities. Implementation of government regulations that require routine water testing to assure both safety and quality is anticipated to accelerate market development in the near future.

Advances in technology are encouraging the development of novel testing approaches that are more efficient, quick, and accurate. These solutions are becoming more popular in the industry due to their simplicity and higher efficiency. Companies involved in the global Microbiological Testing of Water Market are anticipated to record considerable growth, as urbanization and industrialization pick up pace.

The practice of evaluating water samples for the presence and quantity of bacteria that could be harmful to human health is known as microbiological testing of water. Testing is crucial, as microbes including protozoa, viruses, and bacteria are responsible for several aquatic infections. Microbiological testing is crucial to guarantee the safety of water for human, agricultural, and industrial usage. Water is tested for microorganisms using various methods, such as enzyme-substrate testing, presence/absence testing, coliform testing, and membrane filtration.

Market Scope:

Market Revenue USD 1.8 Bn Estimated Value USD 3.1 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 7.2% Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 No. of Pages 265 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Water Type, Pathogen Type and End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85575

Story continues

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on type, the instruments segment is expected to lead the global market between 2023 to 2031. Instruments for microbiological testing offer rapid, precise findings with high sensitivity and accuracy, which is anticipated to create business opportunities in the global industry.



Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market: Growth Drivers

Governments and regulatory authorities of several countries are introducing laws and standards to guarantee safety and quality of drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the U.S. sets guidelines for safe drinking water and mandates routine testing for pollutants, including microbes, in public water systems. Thus, rise in focus on water safety and quality is driving market demand.



Industries, including those that deal with food & drink, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals & materials, use water extensively. These sectors need a lot of water to complete their industrial processes. The final product's quality could differ significantly depending on the quality of water utilized in the process. Contaminated water can result in foodborne diseases and product recalls. With several end-use sectors making considerable investment in maintaining purity and hygiene of water, business growth of the market is expected in the near future.



Share Your Precise Requirements for Customized Sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85575

Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market: Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to account for leading share of the global market between 2023 and 2031. This is ascribed to implementation of strict laws governing the quality and safety of the region's water supply as well as the presence of significant suppliers.

The microbiological testing market in Europe is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Rise in awareness about illnesses that can spread through water and increase in demand for safe, high-quality water are fueling the market in Europe.

Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market: Key Players

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Browse the Full Report with Facts and Figures of the Microbiological Testing of Water Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85575<ype=S

Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market: Segmentation

Type

Instruments

Test Kits and Reagents

Pathogen Type

Legionella

Coliform

Salmonella

Vibrio

Clostridium

Others

Water Type

Drinking and Bottled

Industrial

End-use Industry

Pharma & Biopharma

Clinical

Food& Beverage

Energy

Chemicals & Materials

Environmental

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



