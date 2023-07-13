Demand for homes plunges by nearly half as mortgage crisis hits buyers

A woman looks over properties at an estate agents in London

Demand for homes is plunging as the mortgage crisis forces buyers out of the market, estate agents have warned.

The Bank of England yesterday estimated nearly a million homeowners faced a mortgage shock of around £500 a month if remortgaging before the end of 2026.

Figures published yesterday also revealed that mortgage rates for buy-to-let landlords had hit a 12-year high, and that private rents had risen 5pc.

Buyer enquiries across the country fell by 45pc in June to hit an eight-month low, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics). Newly agreed sales also fell by over a third.

The survey found that the cost of borrowing is starting to bite, dampening home buyers’ affordability and putting them off moving altogether.

Colin Townsend, of John Goodwin Estate Agents in the West Midlands, said: “It feels as though the tide is turning.”

Mortgage rates hit a 15-year high this week, with the average two-year rate now sitting at over 6.70pc according to Moneyfacts.

First-time buyers’ borrowing options are shrinking the fastest, as mortgages targeted at the smallest deposit holders suffer the biggest rate rises.

Nationwide’s most expensive two-year deal for those with a 5pc deposit is now 7.14pc.

Meanwhile, Coventry Building Society – one of the UK’s largest mortgage lenders – will, from Friday, no longer offer two-year fixes to buyers with a deposit smaller than 15pc of a home’s value.

The Bank of England now says that nearly a million homeowners due to remortgage by the end of 2026 are facing a mortgage shock of at least £500-a-month, or £6,000 a year.

Since 2021 – when the Bank began raising interest rates from a historic low of 0.1pc – around 4.4 million mortgage holders have had to grapple with surges in mortgage repayments.

While this is not necessarily putting off buyers from smaller, less expensive homes, surveyors said owners of higher value properties should expect a “more stifled” future and larger price falls.

James Watts, of Robert Watts Estate Agents in Yorkshire, said: “We fully expect sale prices to drop in the next six months, particularly for the higher end of the market.”

Limited housing stock has – so far – helped to prevent house prices from plummeting. Last month, house price growth was down 3.5pc compared to a year ago – just a third of the double-digit house price growth owners enjoyed during the pandemic.

One group particularly hesitant about purchasing property is buy-to-let investors, according to surveyors. Mortgage rates in this market hit a 12-year high this week, as the average rate on a two-year fixed rate reached 6.96pc.

Neil Foster, of Hadrian Property Partners in Northumberland, said: “The sales market feels like an oxymoron this month.

“Deals are few and far between and there is clear caution, particularly amongst buy-to-let investors, with the prospect of a perfect storm to come if the cost of debt continues to rise as prices begin to fall.”

Bank officials have said landlords were likely to keep raising rents in an attempt to cushion the blow of higher rates.

Private rents rose 5pc in the year to May, but the Bank has since highlighted fresh figures suggesting double-digit increases in the year to June.

Tenant demand still far outstrips supply according to surveyors, and landlords are continuing to sell up which they say is shrinking supply and pushing up rents even further.

However, large portfolio landlords are scooping up a lot of these properties.

Landlord Sales Agency, a firm which helps landlords sell their properties, said the majority (75pc) of their agreed sales over the past 12 months have been to other landlords who are keeping the existing tenants.

Estate agent Winkworth also warned its profits for the year will be lower than expected – blaming a dip in sales on high mortgage rates.

The company, which has more than 100 branches, said interest rates had risen “higher and faster than anticipated”, leading to a slowdown in sales and more delays to transactions.

Winkworth added: “While the directors believe that confidence will return once buyers can access a broader choice of mortgage finance, the outlook for sales in the second half of the year remains uncertain.”