Demand for ‘Hannibal’ Is Still Really High – 7 Years After NBC Canceled the Show | Charts

Bryan Fuller’s “Hannibal” was the second most in-demand horror series in the United States going into October, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Despite having concluded on NBC in 2015. The show’s dedicated community of “Fannibals” has helped keep interest in the show alive well after its finale.

But the most in-demand horror series in the U.S. going into October was FX’s “American Horror Story,” which had 26.4 times the average series demand for the month.

10 most in-demand horror series, September 2022, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

The anthology format seems to be a natural fit for horror series. Including “American Horror Story,” half of the most in-demand horror series last month were anthologies. Each episode of Shudder’s “Creepshow” centers on a different setting and plot while Hulu’s “Castle Rock” changes its story each season. “The Haunting of Bly Manor” is part of Mike Flanagan’s “The Haunting” anthology series on Netflix. “Aahat” was the only international series to make it into the ranking. It’s an Indian horror anthology series that originally premiered in 1995 but has been brought back in recent years.

Both Netflix’s “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” wrapped up in 2020 and still have a solid level of demand around 11 times the average series. Only time will tell if demand for these shows holds up for as long as “Hannibal.”

But “American Horror Story” has become the standard for the horror genre on TV, reaching a level of demand well ahead of other shows in the genre. Coming up on its 11th season premiere on Oct. 19, it has had an impressively long run to perfect its formula and build a fan base.

‘American Horror Story” premiere demand comparison, seasons 8-11 (Parrot Analytics)

Looking at recent season premieres of “American Horror Story,” Season 8(“Apocalypse”) hit the highest level of demand right after its season premiere at 60 times the average show. Season 9 (“1984”) grew in demand to the middle of its season when it set a record high demand for the show. The 10th season (“Double Feature”) had a noticeably subdued level of demand but the upcoming 11th season (“NYC”) is showing strong demand in the lead-up to its season premiere.

Currently demand for the show is tracking closely with where it was in the lead up to Season 8’s record premiere. Twelve days ahead of the Season 11 premiere, demand for the show is already at 40 times the average show. The release schedule for Season 11 will be unique with two episodes released each week instead of the usual single episode per week cadence. The effect of this will be to cut the season length in half so it will be interesting to see if the show attracts twice the amount of audience attention but for half as long. Previous seasons of the show have lost steam in the second half of their release, so this could be a savvy move to maximize audience engagement over a shorter time period.

Christofer Hamilton is a senior insights analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

