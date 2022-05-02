Demand for Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size & Share Will Surpass USD 1,036.7 Million Mark, at 8.7% CAGR Growth By 2028 | IVF Industry Trends, Value, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·11 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[227+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 628.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,036.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 8.7% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Limited (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), The Baker Company, Inc. (US), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), Rocket Medical plc (UK), Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US), ZEISS Group (Germany), FERTIPRO NV(Belgium), Gynotec B.V. (Netherlands), and others.

NEW YORK, United States, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market By Type (Conventional IVF, IVF with ICSI, IVF with Donar Eggs, Others), By Cycle (Fresh Non-donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Non-donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Donor IVF Cycles, Fresh Donor IVF Cycle), By Product (Equipment, Sperm Analyzer Systems, Imaging Systems, Ovum Aspiration Pumps, Micromanipulator Systems, Incubators, Gas Analyzers, Laser Systems, Cryosystems, Sperm Separation Devices, IVF Cabinets, Anti-vibration Tables, Witness Systems, Other Equipment, Reagents & Media, Cryopreservation Media, Embryo Culture Media, Ovum Processing Media, Sperm Processing Media, Accessories), By End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Cryobanks, Research Institutes), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market size & share was worth around USD 628.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,036.7 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.7% over the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)? How big is the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market?

Report Overview:

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) allows reproduction technology to be used in real life, allowing couples to produce children who would otherwise have difficulty doing so naturally. Increased sedentary lives and bad habits have resulted in an increase in impotency and other fertility disorders all over the world, driving up demand for in vitro fertilization (IVF), which is advanced fertility clinics that may cure reproductive issues.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/in-vitro-fertilization-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 628.50 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 1,036.7 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

8.7% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Limited (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), The Baker Company, Inc. (US), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), Rocket Medical plc (UK), Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US), ZEISS Group (Germany), FERTIPRO NV(Belgium), and Gynotec B.V. (Netherlands), among others

Key Segment

By Type, Cycle, Product, End-User, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market: Dynamics

Growth in Median Age of First Time Mothers

In vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures are seeing an increase in multiple regions owing to rising the availability and popularity of them. Supportive government initiatives to boost the establishment of fertility clinics will also propel in vitro fertilization (IVF) market growth through 2028. Increasing medical tourism across the world will also positively impact the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market potential.

However, the high costs associated with in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures will act as a restraining factor for the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market potential and the expected to follow the same trend through 2028.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in shuttering of multiple fertility clinics and induced a major negative trend for the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market. Lockdown restrictions resulted in a drop in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures and also had a negative impact on the upcoming surgeries which were canceled by couples due to economic and social stability in the world in the pandemic era.

Strict lockdown regulations caused the closure of multiple IVF clinics and this led to a major drop in IVF procedures performed across the world but this is expected to change in the post-pandemic era as the world returns to normal and fertility clinics open with full access to people and return of economic stability.

Browse the full “In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market By Type (Conventional IVF, IVF with ICSI, IVF with Donar Eggs, Others), By Cycle (Fresh Non-donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Non-donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Donor IVF Cycles, Fresh Donor IVF Cycle), By Product (Equipment, Sperm Analyzer Systems, Imaging Systems, Ovum Aspiration Pumps, Micromanipulator Systems, Incubators, Gas Analyzers, Laser Systems, Cryosystems, Sperm Separation Devices, IVF Cabinets, Anti-vibration Tables, Witness Systems, Other Equipment, Reagents & Media, Cryopreservation Media, Embryo Culture Media, Ovum Processing Media, Sperm Processing Media, Accessories), By End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Cryobanks, Research Institutes), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/in-vitro-fertilization-market

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global in vitro fertilization (IVF) market is segregated based on type, product, cycle, end-user, and region. Based on cycle, the global market is distinguished into Fresh Non-donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Non-donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Donor IVF Cycles, and Fresh Donor IVF Cycle. The technical textile sub-segment is anticipated.

The fresh non-donor segment is anticipated to account for a major market share and is projected to be a dominant segment through the forecast period. high success rates and ease in the implantation process are major factors favoring the growth of this segment and boosting in vitro fertilization (IVF) market growth potential through 2028.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic generated a severe negative trend for the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market, erasing all of the market gains earned in previous years. The pandemic engulfed the world in lockdown limitations and highly unexpected economic scenarios, causing many changes in lives and decisions around the world and altering the way our world runs. Strict lockdown laws forced the closure of a number of IVF facilities, resulting in a significant decline in the number of IVF procedures performed around the world, plunging the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market into an unknown abyss. It not only affected surgeries during this time period, but it also resulted in the cancellation of many procedures scheduled by couples, having a far-reaching impact on the market.

As the entire globe goes back to normal and multiple in vitro fertilization (IVF) centers resume normal operations, the market's negative trend is expected to fade. Rising economic strength is also considered to have a positive impact on the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market growth in the post-pandemic period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global in vitro fertilization (IVF) market include -

  • The Cooper Companies Inc. (US)

  • Cook Group (US)

  • Vitrolife (Sweden)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

  • Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

  • Genea Limited (Australia)

  • IVFtech ApS (Denmark)

  • FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US)

  • The Baker Company Inc. (US)

  • Kitazato Corporation (Japan)

  • Rocket Medical plc (UK)

  • Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US)

  • ZEISS Group (Germany)

  • FERTIPRO NV (Belgium)

  • Gynotec B.V. (Netherlands)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.7%.

  • The In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market was valued at around USD 628.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,036.7 million, by 2028 in terms of revenue.

  • By End-User, the fertility clinics segment is expected to have a positive outlook, as governments around the world are emphasising on the establishment of these clinics in order to ensure public health and awareness of fertility in order to increase the birth-rate during the forecast period.

  • On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region is likely to be the most profitable market for the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) industry over the forecast, with a variety of variables contributing to this trend, according to the prediction.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Industry?

  • What segments does the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Regional Dominance:

The market for in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the Asia Pacific region will see a dominant outlook over the forecast period and will majorly be driven by the rising number of in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures in this region. The rise in demand for in vitro fertilization (IVF) in this region will also be driven by supportive government initiatives, an increasing number of fertility clinics, rising availability, and popularity of in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures, etc.

India and China are anticipated to be highly lucrative markets for in vitro fertilization (IVF) companies owing to the high population and rising medical tourism in these nations.

Recent Developments

  • In 2021, Hamilton Thorne Ltd. a leading provider of precision instruments announced that it got the FDA approval for the commercialization of its new ready to use medium by GYNEMED GM501 that will be used to wash human oocytes and embryos for in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures in the United States and Europe regions.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/in-vitro-fertilization-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global in vitro fertilization (IVF) market is segmented as follows:

By Type

  • Conventional IVF

  • IVF with ICSI

  • IVF with Donar Eggs

  • Others

By Cycle

  • Fresh Non-donor IVF Cycles

  • Frozen Non-donor IVF Cycles

  • Frozen Donor IVF Cycles

  • Fresh Donor IVF Cycle

By Product

  • Equipment

  • Sperm Analyzer Systems

  • Imaging Systems

  • Ovum Aspiration Pumps

  • Micromanipulator Systems

  • Incubators

  • Gas Analyzers

  • Laser Systems

  • Cryosystems

  • Sperm Separation Devices

  • IVF Cabinets

  • Anti-vibration Tables

  • Witness Systems

  • Other Equipment

  • Reagents & Media

  • Cryopreservation Media

  • Embryo Culture Media

  • Ovum Processing Media

  • Sperm Processing Media

  • Accessories

By End-User

  • Fertility Clinics

  • Hospitals & Surgical Centers

  • Cryobanks

  • Research Institutes

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Request For Free Sample Report of the Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market - By Product (Consumables, Assays, Equipment, Software, & Services), By Technology (Cell Culture Technology, High Throughput Technology, Molecular Imaging, & OMICS Technology), By Method (Cellular Assay, Biochemical Assay, In silico, & Ex-vivo), By Application (Systemic Toxicology, Dermal Toxicology, Endocrine Disruption, Ocular Toxicity, & Others), By End-User (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics and Household Products, Diagnostics, Chemicals Industry, & Food industry), And By Regions – Global And Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026

Pyrogen Testing Market By Product (Instruments, Services, and Kits and Reagents), By Test (In Vitro Pyrogen Test, LAL Test, Recombinant Factor C Assay (rFC), Monocyte Activation Test (MAT), and Rabbit Pyrogen Test), By Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Medical Devices, Other), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

AI in Drug Discovery Market by Drug Type (Small Molecule and Large Molecule), By Technology ((Machine Learning (Deep Learning, Supervised Learning, Reinforcement Learning, Unsupervised Learning) and Others)), By Therapeutic Area (Metabolic Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Immuno-Oncology, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others): Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021–2026

ADME Toxicology Testing Market By Technology (Cell Culture, High Throughput, Molecular Imaging, and OMICS Technology), By Application (Systemic Toxicity, Renal Toxicity, Hepatotoxicity, Neurotoxicity, and Other Toxicities), By Method (Cellular Assay, Biochemical Assay, In-Silica, and Ex-Vivo), and By End-User (Cosmetics & Household Products, Pharmaceutical Industry, Animal Industry, Food Industry, and Others): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021– 2026

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market By Product (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems and Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems), By Testing Site (Fingertip Testing and Alternate Site Testing), By Indication (Type-I Diabetes, Type-II Diabetes, and Gestational Diabetes), By End-User(Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, and Others), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2019 - 2026

Telehealth for Women’s Reproductive and Sexual Health Market By Offering (Consulting Services, Diagnostic/Testing Services, and Drug Delivery), By Application (Birth Control, STD Prevention, Menopause, PMS, Postpartum Depression, Pelvic Pain, Urinary Tract Infection, Incontinence, Vulvodynia, and Endometriosis), and By Age Group (Adolescent, Adult, and Geriatric): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2018 – 2025

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blog/


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Surging CF Montréal hosts Atlanta looking to build on six-game unbeaten run

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s six-game unbeaten run in all competitions has left the Major League Soccer club in a favourable place after a slow start to the season. With three of those results coming against top-four teams in MLS's Eastern Conference and another against Mexican giants Cruz Azul in CONCACAF Champions League play, the club has shown that it’s thriving with a less congested schedule. Montreal will also have the chance to join that top four when they host Atlanta United on Saturday at S

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • After lengthy injury layoff, Toronto FC's Ayo Akinola is ready for liftoff

    TORONTO — An unused substitute in Toronto FC's last two games, forward Ayo Akinola is still waiting for liftoff. It's been a long road back from knee surgery last August. But the 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has been cleared to play and says his time is coming. "It's nearly nine months now. Any time my name is called upon to come on the field, I know I'll be ready for it," he said after training Wednesday. "From what the doctors and medical staff told me I'm pretty much ahead of schedule," h

  • Women's rugby 7s side back competing on home soil after tumultuous year off the field

    The Canadian women's rugby sevens team returns to action on home soil this weekend, almost a year to the day that coach John Tait stepped down in the wake of an independent review into a complaint from current and former players. The investigation by Win Win HR Solutions Inc. found no breaches of Rugby Canada's harassment and bullying policy but concluded Tait's position at the team's helm was untenable. Jack Hanratty, the Canadian team's third interim coach since Tait resigned, will be in charg

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • Canada advances to quarter-finals in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Johnson scores in SO, Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Golden Knights from the playoff race. Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson's goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker. Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their sec

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • Golden Knights face uncertain future after big gamble goes bust

    While they rode the high of winning for four years, the Golden Knights' odds for future success are now far from a sure thing.

  • Canadian NHL fans primed to return to arenas after long playoff absence

    The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't suited up for playoff game in front of more than a handful of fans in over 1,100 days. The wait has been similar for the Calgary Flames. The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, have gone nearly five years since their last playoff contest before a live crowd. COVID-19 restrictions pushed the NHL behind closed doors and inside its 2020 post-season Toronto and Edmonton bubbles. Near-capacity arenas started to return south of the border in time for last season's playoffs, but

  • Islanders disappointed to miss playoffs after two long runs

    After two straight trips to the Stanley Cup semifinals, there were high expectations this season for the New York Islanders. There was also the excitement of finally moving into their long awaited new home. However, an early season slump and a COVID-19 outbreak on the team put the Islanders (37-35-10) into a tough hole they just couldn't climb out of and they ended up missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Star center Mathew Barzal said he was encouraged seeing players talking right

  • Sharks fan gets creative with latest troll of hated Golden Knights

    The San Jose Sharks-Vegas Golden Knights rivalry is hitting new levels of petty with each passing day.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Canada captain Christine Sinclair on the mark as Portland wins NWSL season opener

    PORTLAND, Ore. — Canada captain Christine Sinclair recorded career regular-season goal No. 55 for Portland as the Thorns blanked the Kansas City Current 3-0 in their NWSL season opener Saturday. Morgan Weaver and Sophia Smith also scored at Providence Park as Portland improved to 9-0-0 in home openers. Sinclair, who is the world's all-time leading scorer with 189 international goals, made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, hammering home a left-footed shot from close range. The 38-year-old from Burnaby,