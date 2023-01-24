Demand for Global Nano Silica Market Size to Surpass USD 8.65 Billion by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.51% | Nano Silica Industry Trends, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

The global nano silica market size was valued at USD 4.65 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 8.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period (2022- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Normet, Wacker Chemie AG, Nanosil (Asia Pacific) Sdn, NanoPore Incorporated, and others.

NEW YORK, US, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Nano Silica Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Rubber, Concrete, Coatings, Healthcare, Plastics, Agriculture, and Others), By Product (S-Type, P-Type, and Type III), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Nano Silica Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.65 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.51% and is anticipated to reach over USD 8.65 billion by 2030."

The report analyzes the nano silica market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global nano silica market.

Nano Silica Market Overview:

Nano silica is amorphous silica in powder form. It is white and fluffy and owing to the small particle size of nano silica, it shows qualities like large surface area, excellent surface adsorption, high dispersion, and above-standard chemical purity. Nano silica is also called silica dust or quartz dust and is characterized as silica fume. It displays 99% of silicon dioxide. The application of nano silica can help in reducing the cement volume required to create a solid structure.

Silica nanoparticles are witnessing an increase in industrial production as well as commercial products that are registering high sales volume. They are mostly divided into two main forms P-type and S-type. The former has nanopores with a pore rate of 0.61 ml/g while the latter has a relatively smaller surface area. P-types are also known to manifest a higher range of ultraviolet rays. Nano silica is created by the condensation process of silanes that results in the formation of an amorphous network of oxygen and silicone. They are widely used in protein separation and absorption processes due to low-cost, diverse surface functionalization, and high specific surface area.

  As per the analysis, the nano silica market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.51% between 2022 and 2030.

  • The Nano Silica market size was worth around US$ 4.65 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 8.65 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing applications for drug delivery in the healthcare sector

  • Based on product segmentation, P-Type was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

  • Based on application segmentation, rubber was the leading application in 2021

  • On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021


Industry Growth Drivers

  • Growing applications in drug delivery mechanisms to attract more revenue

The global nano silica market is projected to grow owing to the increasing application of the compounds in the construction industry as it is known to enhance the cementing properties which are required to create concrete structures. Some of the factors that nano silica influences in concrete material include durability, strength, and the overall microstructure. Multiple reports have suggested that using nano silica has helped in improving the compressive strength of the concrete as compared to structures created using other forms of nanomaterials.

As the world population grows along with industrialization and globalization, the demand for residential and commercial units is expected to increase exponentially. The US construction market was valued at USD 2 trillion in 2021. The increasing emphasis on investments for the development of low-income economies may further the demand for nano silica.

In 2021, Africa’s foreign direct investment stood at USD 83 billion, a record-breaking number. The global market will register high revenue due to growing investment in biomedicine which is currently being termed the future of healthcare as they are the building block of medical science and without a thorough knowledge of it, developing essential medicines or drugs is practically impossible.

Challenges

  • Restricted improvement in the mechanical properties of concrete to act as a major challenge

The global market is anticipated to face challenges due to the growing concerns over the possible presence of toxic compounds in the concrete structure. This is especially applicable to workers working on the construction site that is in direct contact with the compound for prolonged durations.

The constant exposure is known to have several health impacts and is probably one of the few problems the use of nano silica poses. Recent studies have pointed out that contact with quartz form of silica can cause chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and can also lead to lung cancer along with pulmonary tuberculosis.

Opportunities

  • Promising outlook for application in tumor detection to provide growth opportunities

The promising outlook for application in tumor detection may provide growth opportunities while the restricted improvement in the mechanical properties of concrete acts as a major challenge.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global nano silica market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global Nano Silica market include;

  • Normet

  • Wacker Chemie AG

  • Nanosil (Asia Pacific) Sdn

  • NanoPore Incorporated

  • And Others..

Nano Silica Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Rubber, Concrete, Coatings, Healthcare, Plastics, Agriculture, and Others), By Product (S-Type, P-Type, and Type III), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030

Nano Silica Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global nano silica market is segmented based on application, product, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are rubber, concrete, coatings, healthcare, plastics, agriculture, and others. In 2021, the highest revenue generated in the global market was by the rubber segment and the same trend is expected to be continued in the future. The compound is used extensively in the manufacturing process of various types of rubbers including nitrile rubber (NBR), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), ethylene acrylic rubber (AEM), and ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM). Nano silica is used to improve the properties of vulcanized rubber by playing its role as a reinforcing agent. With the use of silica nanoparticles, the rubber’s tensile strength can be increased from 0.35 megapascals to 14 megapascals.

Based on product, the global market divisions are S-type, P-type, and type III. S-type refers to silica nanoparticles that have spherical shapes whereas P-type are porous particles. P-type registered the highest CAGR in 2021 due to the growing applications in the construction industry to create concrete. As the requirement for residential and commercial buildings grow, the demand for P-type is expected to increase simultaneously. India registered as foreign direct investment in the construction industry at 29 billion in April 2022.

Regional Analysis:

  • US to lead the North American market during the forecast period

North America is projected to lead the global nano silica market with the highest revenue owing to the growing construction business as well expansion of the regional market players to new territories leading to an increase in total revenue. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow influenced by the increasing investments in infrastructure development.

A World Bank report has indicated that India needs to spend USD 840 billion in the next 15 years if the needs of the fast-growing urban population are to be met. China is currently the largest producer of nano silica. It produced more than 6 million metric tons of nano silica in 2021 followed by Russia.

Recent Industry Developments:

  • In June 2022, Indian scientists discovered nano silica with biological origins. The new discovery is the first of its kind for the country

  • In December 2021, Bengaluru scientists in collaboration with researchers from Pune city of India developed new nano silica that can effectively improve drug delivery

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 4.65 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2030

USD 8.65 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

6.51% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2030

Key Market Players

Normet, Wacker Chemie AG, Nanosil (Asia Pacific) Sdn, NanoPore Incorporated, and others.

Key Segment

By Application, Product, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Purchase Options

The global nano silica market is segmented as follows:

By Application

  • Rubber

  • Concrete

  • Coatings

  • Healthcare

  • Plastics

  • Agriculture

  • Others

By Product

  • S-Type

  • P-Type

  • Type III

By Region

  • North America

    • The U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Southeast Asia

    • Rest of Southeast Asia

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • GCC

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application, Product, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

