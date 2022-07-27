Demand for Global DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market Size to Surpass USD 173.9 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% | DTH TV Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[217+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 119.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 173.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 6.5% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Foxtel, DirecTV, Viasat, AUSTAR United Communications Limited, Astro All Asia Networks Plc, Star Group Limited, Sky Italia, Shaw Communications Inc., BCE Inc., Nahuelsat S.A., Dish Home, TataSky, Airtel Digital, Videocon D2H, Sun Direct, Dish TV, and others.

NEW YORK, United States, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market By Type (Standard TV, HD, Ultra HD), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, On-Vehicle), By Subscription Type (Basic, Premium, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

What is DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV? How big is the DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Industry?

Market Coverage & Overview:

DTH is a digital satellite service that offers users direct access to television programming via satellite broadcast from anywhere in the country. In this case, a dish is installed outside the house to assist in receiving signals and broadcasting them to television. DTH technology allows a broadcasting firm to send a signal straight to your TV set via a receiver placed in your home. A separate cable connection is not required. It comprises the sales of DTH services and related products provided by broadcasting or streaming service providers.

Global DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market: Dynamics

Direct-To-Home (DTH) is a digital satellite service that delivers television streaming services to subscribers' homes/TVs throughout the world. Because of wireless technology, DTH services can be received directly from satellites. With basic and premium subscription options, DTH services can be given in Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD), and Ultra High Definition (UHD).

The market for Direct-To-Home (DTH) services is being hampered by signal latency. The time it takes for a signal to go from a server to an end-user is referred to as latency in satellite transmission and broadcasting. The streaming latency, which is the difference in time between TV broadcasts supplied via an IP network and traditional distribution by satellite, cable, or terrestrial broadcast, has decreased as a result of the increase in online streaming activity.

DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global market reacted unfavorably to COVID-19. It resulted in operational issues as a result of tight containment measures such as social separation, remote working, and the termination of commercial activity.

The complete research study looks at both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV market. Both the demand and supply sides of the market have been investigated. The demand side study examines market income in various regions before comparing it to all of the major countries. The supply-side research examines the industry's top rivals, as well as their regional and global presence and strategies. Each major country in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America was thoroughly investigated.

DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market is segregated based on type, end-user, and subscription type.

By Type, the global market is segmented into Standard TV, HD, and Ultra HD. The market for Direct-To-Home (DTH) services is being driven by an increase in demand for Ultra HD quality content. In 4K/UHD televisions, Ultra High Definition (UHD) provides high-quality resolution and image quality. Ultra HD televisions are one of the newest and fastest-growing consumer electronics markets. Ultra HD televisions are in high demand due to their energy efficiency and ability to deliver higher-quality video content.

The global DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV market is segmented as follows:

By Type

  • Standard TV

  • HD

  • Ultra HD

By End-User

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • On-Vehicle

By Subscription Type

  • Basic

  • Premium

  • Others

Browse the full “DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market By Type (Standard TV, HD, Ultra HD), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, On-Vehicle), By Subscription Type (Basic, Premium, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/dth-direct-to-home-tv-market

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV market include -

  • Foxtel

  • DirecTV

  • Viasat

  • AUSTAR United Communications Limited

  • Astro All Asia Networks Plc

  • Star Group Limited

  • Sky Italia

  • Shaw Communications Inc.

  • BCE Inc.

  • Nahuelsat S.A.

  • Optus Communications Pty. Ltd

  • Shin Satellite Public Company Ltd.

  • True Visions Public Company Limited

  • Norsat International Inc.

  • Pace Micro Technology Plc

  • Sun Direct TV Private Limited

  • SES SA

  • Eutelsat

  • Dish Home

  • TataSky

  • Airtel Digital

  • Videocon D2H

  • Sun Direct

  • Dish TV

  • Big TV

 Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

  • In terms of revenue, the DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV market size was valued at around US$ 119.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 173.9 billion by 2028.

  • Based on type segmentation, the market for Direct-To-Home (DTH) services is being driven by an increase in demand for Ultra HD quality content.

  • On the basis of geography, the “North America and Europe” region will be the leading revenue generator.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Industry?

  • What segments does the DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the DTH (Direct-To-Home) TV Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by By Type, End-User, Subscription Type, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World are the primary segments of the global direct-to-home (DTH) satellite TV services market, according to geography. While North America and Europe are mature markets, Brazil, Russia, India, and China are expected to be among the top gainers in the foreseeable future. This is due to the fact that the market in developing countries is still mostly untapped. This, together with the rapid pace of urbanization and the increased purchasing power of the people in the regions, will almost certainly result in stellar market growth.

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 119.2 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 173.9 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

6.5% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

Foxtel, DirecTV, Viasat, AUSTAR United Communications Limited, Astro All Asia Networks Plc, Star Group Limited, Sky Italia, Shaw Communications Inc., BCE Inc., Nahuelsat S.A., Dish Home, TataSky, Airtel Digital, Videocon D2H, Sun Direct, Dish TV, Big TV, ARRIS International Limited, Sky Deutschland, Tivusat, and Others

Key Segment

By Type, End-User, Subscription Type, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

