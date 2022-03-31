Demand for Global Digital Pathology Market Size & Share Worth USD 1738.82 Million by 2028, Exhibit a 13.8% CAGR Growth | Digital Pathology Industry Trends, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

[215+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Digital Pathology Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 740.26 million in 2021, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1738.82 million by end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 13.8% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics, Leica Biosystems, Visiopharm A/S, Corista, Indica Labs, OptraSCAN, Glencoe Software, Inspirata Inc., Mikroscan Technologies, Proscia Inc., Kanteron Systems, Roche, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, Sectra AB, Huron Digital Pathology, and others.

NEW YORK, United States, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Digital Pathology Market by Product (Scanners, Software, Communication Systems, and Storage Systems), By Type (Human Pathology, Veterinary Pathology), By Application (Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Training & Education, and Tele-consultation), By End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Labs, and Academic & Research Institutes): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

The rising number of pathologists, the benefits of digital pathology, and its rapid adoption in the healthcare industry are expected to boost market demand over the forecast period.

What is Digital Pathology? How big is the Digital Pathology Market?

Market Overview:

Digital pathology is a diagnosis carried out by the use of various computer technologies. Digitized specimen slide generates information that is managed by advanced computation and through virtual microscopy. Advancement in genetic science, medical science as well as computer technology together hand in hand has developed the subfield of pathology called digital pathology. During disease diagnosis, digitization of pathology is performed at hospitals, diagnostic centers. It offers a high-resolution sample scanning, analysis of computer images, and online storage of digital slides which enables pathologists to examine slides without forensic evidence

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 740.26 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1738.82 Million CAGR Growth Rate 13.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics, Leica Biosystems, Visiopharm A/S, Corista, Indica Labs, OptraSCAN, Glencoe Software, Inspirata Inc., Mikroscan Technologies, Proscia Inc., Kanteron Systems, Roche, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, Sectra AB, and Huron Digital Pathology among others. Key Segment By Product, By Type, By Application, By End User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Digital Pathology Market Growth Factors

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is projected to increase clinical urgency to take digital pathology in order to improve the current poor diagnostic imaging measures and to reduce the high cost of conventional diagnostics. As per the survey, the total number of chronic respiratory disease cases increased by 39.5% between 1990 to 2017. At COVID-19, a Digital Pathology Enforcement Policy for Pathologists, clinical laboratories, healthcare centers, and drug management staff was issued by the US FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. The document sets out a policy framework for increasing the availability of digital devices for remote pathology in such a critical situation. Supportive regulations are expected to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years.

Digital Pathology Market Segments Analysis

The global digital pathology market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application, and end-user.

The scanners segment was expected to account for the majority of the market share

On the basis of Product, the global digital pathology market is segmented into scanners, software, communication systems, and storage systems. In 2020, the scanners segment was expected to account for the majority of the market share. The software segment, on the other hand, is predicted to grow at the fastest rate between 2021 and 2028. The scanner aids in the production of rapid, dependable, and high-resolution photographs of cell nuclei.

On the basis of type, the global market is categorized into human pathology, veterinary pathology. By application segment, the global digital pathology market is divided into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, training & education, and teleconsultation. In 2020, the drug discovery category was expected to account for the biggest percentage of the market overall. During the year 2021–2028, the same segment, on the other hand, is predicted to post the greatest CAGR.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

By end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic labs, and academic & research institutes. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to dominate the industry in 2020. By 2028, the same category is predicted to be the market's largest shareholder. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are digitizing their work. Companies are continually searching for new chemicals and biomarkers. In addition, digital pathology facilitates data interchange between pharmaceutical corporations and R&D labs. Due to the causes listed above, the market for pharma and biotech firms is expected to rise in the future years.

Who are the Top Market Players in Digital Pathology Market?

Competitive Landscape

A large selection of diagnostic products is available from manufacturers, who are concentrating on product development. Furthermore, leading players in the digital pathology market are concentrating on expanding their global and regional footprint through acquisitions and international expansion on an international scale.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global digital pathology market include -

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hamamatsu Photonics

Leica Biosystems

Visiopharm A/S

Corista

Indica Labs

OptraSCAN

Glencoe Software

Inspirata Inc.

Mikroscan Technologies

Proscia Inc.

Kanteron Systems

Roche

Apollo Enterprise Imaging

Sectra AB

Huron Digital Pathology

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research team, the digital pathology market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 13.8% between 2022 and 2028.

The digital pathology market was valued at around USD 740.26 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach around USD 1738.82 Million, by 2028.

By Product, The software segment is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast timeline.

By 2028, the Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is predicted to be the market's largest shareholder based on the end-user segment.

On the basis of region, the North American region is expected to dominate the global digital pathology market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for the Digital Pathology industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Digital Pathology Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Digital Pathology Industry?

What segments does the Digital Pathology Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Digital Pathology Market sample report and company profiles?

COVID-19 Impact on Digital Pathology Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a beneficial impact on the worldwide digital pathology industry. The FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health issued an enforcement policy for remote digital pathology devices aimed at pathologists, clinical laboratories, and drug administration personnel. As a result of the growth in chronic disease cases, the use of digital pathology systems for diagnosis has risen, which is expected to boost the digital pathology market over the forecast period (2022-2028).

As a result, new developments by leading competitors and an increased number of product approvals drive market growth. However, the high cost of digital pathology equipment is projected to stymie market expansion during the projected timeframe.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth in Digital Pathology Market?

Regional Dominance:

North America is Projected to Dominate the Global Digital Pathology Market

North America accounted for the major market share among the others, and it has been expected to maintain this trend in the near future, owing to the huge adoption of digital pathology systems. Moreover, the easy accessibility of digital pathology products and the growing need for digital pathology over the traditional methods fuel the market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest rate of growth over the next few years due to a rise in awareness of digital pathology systems. The presence of a large patient base with chronic & infectious diseases and an increase in expenditure on healthcare infrastructure will support the market growth during the forecast timeline. Moreover, the ever-changing life science sector is predicted to offer lucrative market expansion opportunities in developing economies such as China, India, and Malaysia.

Recent Developments

September 2021: In a joint venture, Visiopharm (Denmark) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) will commercialize Visiopharm's CE-IVD-certified AI-driven Precision Pathology software alongside Agilent's automated pathology staining solutions.

August 2021: In a signed agreement, Sectra AB (Sweden) and the University Medical Center Utrecht (Netherlands) agreed that UMC will use Sectra's pathology module to facilitate productive interdisciplinary conversations between pathologists and radiologists at the hospital.

April 2021: For nations throughout North America and Europe, Leica Biosystems and Paige.AI, Inc. (US) have teamed up to bring Paige's artificial intelligence-powered research tools for tumor detection, grading, and quantification to the Leica Biosystems digital pathology platform.

The global digital pathology market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Scanners

Software

Communication Systems

Storage Systems

By Type

Human Pathology

Veterinary Pathology

By Application

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Training & Education

Tele-consultation

By End-User

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Labs

Academic & Research Institutes

