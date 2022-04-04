Demand for Global Cheese Powder Market Size & Share Worth USD 950 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% | Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

[209+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Cheese Powder Market size & share revenue is expected to exceed USD 950 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Karl Heinz Group, Aarkay Food Products Inc., Land O Lakes Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Kerry Group PLC, Commercial Creamery Company, Lactosan A/S, Dairiconcepts LP, All American Foods, Kanegrade Ltd., and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Cheese Powder Market By Product (Mozzarella, Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Parmesan, Blends, Gouda Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese, Feta Cheese, and Others), By Application (Savory Snacks, Flavor Industry, Biscuits & Other Baked Products, Dips/Dressings/Dry Mix/Sauces, Ready-To-Eat, Imitation & Processed Cheese, Confectionery, Cream, and Pet & Baby Food), and By Region-Global and Regional Market Dynamics, Data Analytics, Consumer Demand, Statistical Surveys, Extensive Research, Historical Trends, Current Patterns, and Forecast 2022–2028"

According to the latest research study, the demand for global Cheese Powder Market size & share was valued at around USD 580 million in 2021 and it is predicted to exceed USD 950 million by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

What is Cheese Powder? How big is the Cheese Powder Market?

Market Overview:

Cheese powder is basically cheese that has been dehydrated. Cheese powders are created by resolving genuine cheese in water (with or without emulsifying salts) and spray drying the emulsion. Its color is usually yellow or white. Cheese powders can be made in a number of flavors, such as gouda, cheddar, cream cheese, and so on, depending on consumer preferences. Sauces, pasta fillings, pizzas, dressings, and other baked goods, pastries, and side dishes can all benefit from it.

Soups, seasonings, spices, and mixes can all benefit from it as well. Due to a number of advantages, including the lack of a need for cold storage, a consistent flavor, a longer shelf life, and improved taste and texture, cheese powder is becoming more popular.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 580 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 950 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Karl Heinz Group, Aarkay Food Products Inc., Land O Lakes Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Kerry Group PLC, Commercial Creamery Company, Lactosan A/S, Dairiconcepts LP, All American Foods, and Kanegrade Ltd., among others Key Segment By Product, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Cheese Powder Market: Dynamics

The growing tendency for quick foods among individuals and the increased demand for ready-to-eat food products are the primary drivers driving growth in the global cheese powder market. Furthermore, the growing inclination for easy food among individuals as a result of rapid urbanization and globalization is driving expansion in the global market. Furthermore, raw ingredients for the manufacturing of cheese powder are readily available in Asian countries, resulting in cheaper production costs and fueling the market's expansion.

However, if consumed in high quantities, cheese powder might have a severe impact on people's health, which could limit the market's growth in the near future. Furthermore, excessive use of cheese powder causes a variety of health problems such as obesity, cardiac illnesses, and high cholesterol, limiting the global market's growth. Furthermore, increased health awareness among the general public may stymie the target market's expansion.

Cheese Powder Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cheese powder market is segregated on the basis of product, application, and region. By product, the market is divided into mozzarella, cheddar, blue cheese, parmesan, blends, Gouda cheese, Swiss cheese, Romano cheese, Asiago cheese, feta cheese, and others. In terms of value, Parmesan cheese powder is predicted to be the fastest-growing variety. Users frequently desire distinct & original flavors and natural ingredients, and they spend money on high-quality soups, sauces, soups, and dressings to improve texture, taste, and presentation.

By application, the market is segmented into savory snacks, flavor industry, biscuits & other baked products, dips/dressings/dry mix/sauces, ready-to-eat, imitation & processed cheese, confectionery, cream, and pet & baby food. During the forecast period, the dips/dressings/dry mixes, and sauces segment is expected to hold the biggest market share. Sauces made from cheese powder are typically served with pasta, pizza, vegetables, and soups. Dips and sauces are typically served alongside fried foods, wings, and veggies.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global cheese powder market include -

Karl Heinz Group

Aarkay Food Products Inc.

Land O Lakes Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

Kerry Group PLC

Commercial Creamery Company

Lactosan A/S

Dairiconcepts LP

All American Foods

Kanegrade Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to our research analyst's assessment, the cheese powder market is expected to develop at a CAGR of over 6.8% from 2022 to 2028.

In 2021, the Cheese Powder market was estimated to be worth USD 580 million, and by 2028, it is expected to be valued at around USD 950 million.

By product, the increased demand for specialty and premium flavors is projected to drive the expansion of the cheddar powder segment.

By application, the dips/dressings/dry mixes, and sauces segment is estimated to have the largest market share over the projection period.

On the basis of region, North America accounts for a sizable portion of the global market.

Due to rising consumer disposable income, the market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest in terms of revenue.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the top five global cheese powder players?

What will the market look like in five years?

What are the cheese powder market's drivers and restraints?

Which region's market will increase the most?

What will the cheese powder market's CAGR and size be during the forecast period?

Which area offers the greatest benefit to the global market?

What are the business risks, and how will the current situation affect growth and market perception?

Cheese Powder Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Cheese consumption has risen as a result of people spending more time at home during the outbreak. More than 36% of people worldwide say their cheese consumption has increased. With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cheese business experienced a severe upheaval due to a major shift in market dynamics. Lockdowns all around the world have forced the food service sector to close, drastically cutting demand for all processed foods. As the market for high-end products declines, cheese prices are expected to fall.

On the other hand, increased purchases of low-cost cheeses at wholesale pricing from retail shops for home cooking are projected to bring the supply chain back into balance. As the foodservice industry re-establishes on its own and cheese manufacturing resources are regenerated following the pandemic, the worldwide market is likely to rise in the next few years.

Regional Dominance:

The North American region is expected to account for a large share in the global cheese powder market throughout the forecast period, owing to consumers' high demand for convenient food products and ready-to-eat meals as a result of their hectic work schedules. Furthermore, growing dairy product intake, evolving generations, a busy lifestyle, and easily accessible novel food & dairy technology have all contributed to the growth of the European cheese powder industry.

Furthermore, rising consumers' per capita income, higher dairy product consumption, and evolving dietary preferences will drive economic growth in the Asia Pacific region. Also, the number of food stalls and businesses built in countries such as India, China, and Japan has increased.

Recent Developments

July 2020: To reduce the rural broadband divide, Land O'Lakes Inc. and Microsoft Corp. unveiled a multi-year strategic agreement to pioneer agricultural innovations, improve the supply chain, and increase sustainable practices for farmers and the food system.

June 2021: Kerry Group plc, the global nutrition company, announced the signing of the agreement to obtain Hare Topco, Inc., doing business as Niacet Corp., from an associate of funds recommended by LP, SK Capital Partners, and other shareholders for USD 950 million in cash and debt-free terms, subject to conventional closing adjustments.

The global cheese powder market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Blue Cheese

Parmesan

Blends

Gouda Cheese

Swiss Cheese

Romano Cheese

Asiago Cheese

Feta Cheese

Others

By Application

Savory Snacks

Flavor Industry

Biscuits & Other Baked Products

Dips/Dressings/Dry Mix/Sauces

Ready-To-Eat

Imitation and Processed Cheese

Confectionery

Cream

Pet Food

Baby Food

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

