Demand for Global Business-to-Business E-commerce Market Size to Surpass USD 18.57 Trillion by 2026, Exhibit a CAGR of 18.70% | Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Industry Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast Report by FnF

Facts & Factors
·9 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[226+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Business-to-Business E-commerce Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow about USD 18.57 Trillion by 2026, at a CAGR of approximately 18.70% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Quill, Alibaba, Upwork, Caterpillar, Grofers, Purplle, ElasticRun, Captain Fresh, Zomato, Udaan, ShopX, NinjaKart, and others.

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Business-to-Business E-commerce Market By Deployment Model (Intermediary-oriented, Supplier-oriented, Buyer-Oriented), By Application (Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing, Beauty & Personal Care, Sports Apparels, Books & Stationary, Automotive, Others), and By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Business-to-Business E-commerce Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 7.35 Trillion in 2020. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 18.70% and is anticipated to reach over USD 18.57 Trillion by 2026.”

The report analyses the Business-to-Business E-commerce market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Business-to-Business E-commerce market.

What is Business-to-Business E-commerce? How big is the Business-to-Business E-commerce Industry?

  • Market Overview:

Business-to-business i.e. B2B is a sort of electronic commerce (E-commerce) in which products, services, or information are exchanged between businesses rather than between businesses and consumers (B2C). A Business-to-business (B2B) transaction occurs when the two businesses, such as online retailers and wholesalers, conduct business together. Every organization benefits in the same manner throughout most B2B business models, and they typically have similar negotiation leverage. B2B E-commerce can take many different shapes. Here's a rundown of some of the most common B2B E-commerce models.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/business-to-business-e-commerce-market

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • As per the analysis, the Business-to-Business E-commerce market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 18.70% between 2021 and 2026.

  • In terms of revenue, the Business-to-Business E-commerce market size was worth around US$ 7.35 Trillion in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 18.57 Trillion by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • On the basis of region, the “North America, which will be followed by the Asia Pacific, is expected to rise rapidly over the projection period.

Competitive Players

The market is marked by fierce competition amongst the leading companies in the B2B e-commerce market. To maintain a competitive position in the market, these companies are focused on mergers and acquisitions as part of their growth strategy. In addition, market players are making significant modifications to their online business strategies to create better customer experiences for buyers and providers.

Some of the main players in the global Business-to-Business E-commerce market include:

  • Flipkart.com,

  • Amazon.com, Inc.,

  • ChinaAseanTrade.com,

  • DIYTrade.com,

  • eFlexfire LEDs,

  • Bay Inc.,

  • eworldtrade.com,

  • IndiaMARTInterMESH Ltd.,

  • KOMPASS,

  • Quill Lincolnshire, Inc.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/business-to-business-e-commerce-market

Market Dynamics:

One of the principal reasons propelling the market's growth is population increase around the world. Additionally, rising internet penetration and the use of devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets to access e-commerce websites are boosting market growth. E-commerce allows businesses to conduct business without having to maintain a physical presence, saving money on infrastructure, communication, and overhead. The market is also being fueled by an increased preference for online shopping, particularly among women, as well as the growing influence of social media platforms on purchasing behaviors. Consumers can enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience while viewing a large range of products at reasonable prices through online retail platforms. In addition, the emergence of private-label and direct-to-consumer business models is boosting the market's growth prospects. This allows businesses to collect and use consumer data to give customers customized products and experiences.

Brands should focus on optimizing internal procedures and increasing consumer experience, comfort, and ease of use as a result of booming online sales. Technology will play an increasingly important role in business-to-business transactions as it becomes smarter and more complex. Here are a few E-Commerce trends to look out for over the next 5 to 10 years.

B2B E-Commerce accomplishes more than simply allowing businesses to go online and sell their products to a bigger audience. It helps open doors to new markets, boost employee productivity, and encourage existing clients to buy more. B2B brands with E-Commerce skills are also more efficient, demand more from their suppliers, and use actual data to make business decisions that keep them competitive. Merchants can use B2B E-Commerce to automate document processing, agreements, and checkout processes for each customer. This ensures a consistent B2B customer experience while avoiding human errors that could lead to lost business.

The concept of B2B e-commerce allows suppliers and customers to be better managed. When you go digital, you can use business management software. This will offer you information about your consumers' shopping habits. Anyone can utilize this information to provide consumers with great, more customized purchase behavior. In essence, the idea is a win-win situation for both sides.

Business-to-Business E-commerce Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market is highly fragmented on a global scale, with a mix of small, medium, and large organizations transferring their operations online. As a result of the epidemic, numerous businesses have turned to internet platforms as an alternative to meet customer demands. The COVID-19 epidemic is likely to continue to have an impact on how businesses operate in the long run, with most B2B vendors opting for online commerce as their preferred method of doing business.

Due to the rapid move from brick-and-mortar purchases to online retail platforms to limit the danger of coronavirus infection during human interaction, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in considerable development in the e-commerce business.

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the e-commerce business in early 2020. Existing customers' behaviors have transformed significantly as a result of the shutdown in nations such as Germany, the United States, Spain, Italy, India, China, and Russia. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, online buying is preferred during this time.

Browse the full report "Business-to-Business E-commerce Market: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/business-to-business-e-commerce-market

Business-to-Business E-commerce Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Business-to-Business E-commerce Market is segmented based on deployment type and application:

On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into: the supplier-oriented, buyer-oriented, intermediary-oriented and On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: home & kitchen, consumer electronics, industrial & science, healthcare, clothing, beauty & personal care, sports apparel, books & stationary, automotive, others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to grow substantially during the projection timeframe. The existence of major multinationals which including eBay Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., among several others, has established strong B2B marketing and sales channels in the regions. Furthermore, the contagion has prompted a variety of other businesses to embrace an online business strategy to acquire and serve a larger audience. B2B vendors on online marketplaces will benefit from the very same-day delivery and a much more comprehensive customer experience. Cloud technology advancements and Artificial Intelligence (AI)  will help improve customer experience even further, opening up new opportunities in the e-commerce market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/business-to-business-e-commerce-market

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Business-to-Business E-commerce industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Business-to-Business E-commerce Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Business-to-Business E-commerce Industry?

  • What segments does the Business-to-Business E-commerce Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Business-to-Business E-commerce Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2020

USD 7.35 Trillion

Projected Market Size in 2026

USD 18.57 Trillion

CAGR Growth Rate

18.70%

Base Year

2020

Forecast Years

2021-2026

Key Market Players

Flipkart.com, Amazon.com, Inc., ChinaAseanTrade.com, DIYTrade.com, eFlexfire LEDs, Bay Inc., eworldtrade.com, IndiaMARTInterMESH Ltd., KOMPASS, Quill Lincolnshire, Inc.

Key Segments

By Deployment Type, Application, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/business-to-business-e-commerce-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Business-to-Business E-commerce market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Type:

  • Supplier-oriented

  • Buyer-oriented

  • Intermediary-oriented

By Application:

  • Home & Kitchen

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Industrial & Science

  • Healthcare

  • Clothing

  • Beauty & Personal Care

  • Sports Apparels

  • Books & Stationary

  • Automotive

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

    • The U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Southeast Asia

    • Rest of Southeast Asia

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • GCC

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/business-to-business-e-commerce-market

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Deployment Type, Application, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email:sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Minority owner Gary Stern stepping away from Montreal Alouettes

    It's business as usual for president Mario Cecchini and the Montreal Alouettes. Minority owner Gary Stern announced in an open letter Monday to Montreal fans he was stepping away from the club's day-to-day operation as well as his position on the CFL's board of governors. Predictably, that created quite a stir but with the franchise's ownership structure remaining intact -- Stern also stated he's keeping his 25 per cent stake in the Alouettes -- nothing has changed with the team. Stern and partn

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Raducanu's US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet

    NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe Emma Raducanu was simply trying to lower others' expectations or make things easier on herself when she scoffed at the idea that there might by any pressure on her as she returned to the site of her remarkable out-of-nowhere run to the 2021 U.S. Open championship. Sure sounded so when she declared, shortly before the start of play at Flushing Meadows: "I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up.” Either way, her follow-up trip to New York did not la

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-