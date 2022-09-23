Demand for Global Blockchain in Retail Market Size to Surpass USD 3271.54 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 57.32% | Blockchain in Retail Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[241+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the Global Blockchain in Retail Market size was valued at around USD 137.17 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 3271.54 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 57.32% between 2022 and 2028. The prominent players are included in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, Bitfury, Auxesis Group, Cegeka, BTL, Guardtime, CoinBase, Loyyal, Sofocle, BigchainDB, RecordsKeeper, BitPay, Abra, Reply, Provenance, ModulTrade, Blockverify, OGYDocs, Warranteer, BlockchainFoundary, and others.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Blockchain in Retail Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain), By Component (Platform/Solutions, Services), By Application (Supply Chain Management, Food Safety Management, Customer Data Management Identity Management, Compliance Management, Billing Transaction Processing, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Blockchain in Retail Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 137.17 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3271.54 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 57.32% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Blockchain in Retail Market Report Overview:

Retailers may provide their customers features like record-breaking customer care, traceability, real-time information, and on-time delivery information thanks to blockchain in retail solutions. Furthermore, technology enables supply chain partners to know the precise location of their products as well as authenticity, product safety, quality, and reliability. It is projected that the growing demand for blockchain in retail from end users such as logistics and supply chain will fuel the market.

Faster transactional methods and improved transaction transparency-based solutions in the logistics sector are a couple of the important elements that are anticipated to open up new markets for key participants.

Market Dynamics

The improved transaction transparency offered by blockchain is likely to aid the global blockchain in retail market growth. Low-cost, secure, and speedy payment processing services are made possible by the blockchain in retail because of the usage of encrypted distributed ledger technology. This makes it possible to verify transactions in real time without using intermediaries like clearinghouses and banks. The significant rise of digital payments in the retail industry has increased demand for distributed ledger technology. Transparency, security, traceability, and efficiency will all improve as a result of the supply chain's usage of technology. For instance, in December 2020, Loyalty Inc. and New Generation Computing Inc. unveiled a supply chain traceability system that enables owners and retailers to document the chain of custody from the point of origin to the importer of record. In a similar line, Accenture released its procurement solution in January 2020. The solution brings suppliers’ and buyers’ teams together on the same platform to easily and securely shares the data.

Further, customer and identity management in retail is expected to fuel market expansion in the coming period. Customer access to distributed ledger technologies has increased. The distributed ledger technology assists in automating, recognizing, and mitigating the disruption of their everyday activities, which includes managing financial services transactions and payroll systems. Staff members use this technology for onboarding, keeping employee personal data, validating job history, and doing background checks. Additionally, it offers real-time information about their staff and clients. Real-time data tracking for customers and employees is made possible by technology in the retail industry. For instance, in order to aid customers with agility and boost trust in transactions across end users' businesses, Oracle Corporation announced Oracle blockchain application cloud in October 2018. The new package makes use of SaaS to improve supply chain transparency and traceability.

One of the key factors driving market expansion is the use of blockchain technology for customer and identity management across various sectors. With higher security, greater transparency, and improved user privacy control, blockchain in customer management enables sectors including logistics, manufacturing, banking, and government to strengthen customer relationships. In August 2019, IBM Corporation and Maersk teamed up to create TradeLens, a blockchain shipping system. The solution uses blockchain technology in the supply chain to encourage safe and effective international trade.

Blockchain in Retail Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked social unrest and economic instability all across the planet. The closing of manufacturing and industrial facilities has raised the unemployment rate globally. It has been extremely challenging for end-use organizations to invest in blockchain-based retail solutions due to the pandemic's endurance. Organizations employ solutions to enhance supply chain transparency and improve their present business procedures. COVID-19 had very little effect on the retail industries. A number of international industries have also started using distributed ledger technology and smart contracts, enabling companies of all sizes, including SMEs, to protect supply chain records and improve supply chain transparency. Major companies are creating blockchain retail solutions to enhance the supply chain between various industries.

For instance, in March 2021 IBM Corporation and Moderna collaborated to develop a smart supply chain for COVID-19 immunizations. Through services like Digital Health Pass, this would make it simpler for the general public, the government, and healthcare & life science providers to securely share information on COVID vaccines.

Blockchain in Retail Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global blockchain in retail market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into public blockchain, private blockchain, and consortium blockchain. The private blockchain segment dominated the global blockchain in retail market owing to the rising use of private solutions in retail as well as e-commerce. Furthermore, the low transaction charge of private blockchain is supporting industry expansion.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into supply chain management, food safety management, customer data management identity management, compliance management, billing transaction processing, and others. Due to a growing number of security concerns and the growing use of technology that enables data to be freely exchanged between firms, the supply chain management segment now dominates the worldwide blockchain in retail market. This trend is expected to fuel category growth. To better understand end users, supply chain management systems are utilized to collect, organize, and utilize customer data. Additionally, growing supply chain and logistics management will give key providers better market possibilities in the future.

On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into platform/solutions and services. Due to retailers' rising adoption of blockchain software and the need for safe and secure data transfer throughout the supply chain, the platform segment led the global market. Furthermore, a significant reason driving up demand for blockchain systems across a variety of retailers is the availability of affordable solutions.

The global Blockchain in Retail market is segmented as follows:

By Type

  • Public Blockchain

  • Private Blockchain

  • Consortium Blockchain

By Component

  • Platform/Solutions

  • Services

By Application

  • Supply Chain Management

  • Food Safety Management

  • Customer Data Management Identity Management

  • Compliance Management

  • Billing Transaction Processing

  • Others

Browse the full “Blockchain in Retail Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain), By Component (Platform/Solutions, Services), By Application (Supply Chain Management, Food Safety Management, Customer Data Management Identity Management, Compliance Management, Billing Transaction Processing, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/blockchain-in-retail-market

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Blockchain in Retail market include -

  • IBM

  • SAP

  • Microsoft

  • Oracle

  • AWS

  • Bitfury

  • Auxesis Group

  • Cegeka

  • BTL

  • Guardtime

  • CoinBase

  • Loyyal

  • Sofocle

  • BigchainDB

  • RecordsKeeper

  • BitPay

  • Abra

  • Reply

  • Provenance

  • ModulTrade

  • Blockverify

  • OGYDocs

  • Warranteer

  • BlockchainFoundary

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Blockchain in Retailmarket is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 57.32% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

  • In terms of revenue, the Blockchain in Retail market size was valued at around US$ 137.17 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3271.54 Million by 2028.

  • Based on type segmentation, the private blockchain was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

  • Based on component segmentation, the platform was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

  • Based on application segmentation, supply chain management was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

  • On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Blockchain in Retail industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Blockchain in Retail Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Blockchain in Retail Industry?

  • What segments does the Blockchain in Retail Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Blockchain in Retail Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

In 2021, North America held the largest global blockchain in retail market share. To keep its place in the global market, the region has made a large investment in blockchain technology and retail services. Advanced technologies like smart payments, contracts, and others are now widely used as a result of technology deployment. Tech giants like Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, and Oracle Corporation were among the first to use technology in retail and are far ahead of the curve in its implementation. For instance, IDC estimates that the United States will lead the world in technology investment in 2021 with USD 2.6 Million.

Furthermore, businesses in Europe are embracing blockchain technology more and more since the continent is predicted to experience rapid growth. The region's growth is being fueled by investments made by major market participants, government initiatives, and increased financing for R&D operations.

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Recent Developments

  • August 2019 - IBM Corporation and Maersk partnered to develop a technology shipping solution named as TradeLens. The solution aims to promote secure and efficient global trade by using DLT in supply chain.

  • June 2019 - MIMOS collaborated with Oracle Corporation to utilize blockchain technology to streamline various processes for greater trust and transparency. The collaboration aims to improve supply chain processes and ease of doing business processes in Malaysia.

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 137.17 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 3271.54 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

57.32% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, Bitfury, Auxesis Group, Cegeka, BTL, Guardtime, CoinBase, Loyyal, Sofocle, BigchainDB, RecordsKeeper, BitPay, Abra, Reply, Provenance, ModulTrade, Blockverify, OGYDocs, Warranteer and BlockchainFoundary, and others.

Key Segment

By Type, Component, Application, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Purchase Options

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Component, Application, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

