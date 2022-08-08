Demand for Global AI for Drug Discovery Market Size to Surpass USD 5124.55 Million Growth by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 45.10% | AI for Drug Discovery Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global AI for Drug Discovery Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow about USD 5124.55 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 45.10% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Atomwise Inc. (US), BenevolentAI (UK), NuMedii (US), BERG LLC (US), Cloud Pharmaceuticals (US), Microsoft (US),Insilico Medicine (US), Cyclica (Canada), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Google (US), Exscientia (UK), Schrödinger (US), Deep Genomics (Canada), IBM (US), BIOAGE (US), twoXAR (US), Owkin Inc. (US), XtalPi (US), and others.

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “AI for Drug Discovery Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Offering (Software and Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Unsupervised Learning, Supervised Learning, Reinforcement Learning, Other Machine Learning Technologies and Other Technologies), By Application (Immuno-oncology, Neurodegenerative diseases, Cardiovascular diseases, Metabolic diseases and Other Applications), By EndUser (Pharmaceutical &Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organisations and Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes), and By Region- Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global AI for Drug Discovery Market size & share in terms of revenuewas valued at USD 549.10 Million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 5124.55 Million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 45.10% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is AI for Drug Discovery? How big is the AI for Drug Discovery Industry?

Report Overview:

Artificial intelligence (AI) for drug discovery employs machines to simulate human intelligence to solve complicated issues in the drug development process. It assists the pharmaceutical industry in identifying therapeutic targets, developing specialized medications, and finding novel compounds. The market's growth rate will be significantly impacted by the increase in cross-industry alliances and collaborations. Owing to the rise in demand for AI for Drug Discovery, the global AI for Drug Discovery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 45.10% during the forecast period.

Global AI for Drug Discovery Market: Dynamics

Artificial intelligence has been heavily utilized in healthcare, particularly when looking for new medications. It can recognize therapeutic targets and contributes significantly to the rapid identification, development, detection, and screening of small compounds. Due to the advantages of adopting these cutting-edge techniques over traditional procedures, the market is anticipated to rise exponentially throughout the forecast period. Artificial intelligence speeds up market expansion by cutting the time and money spent on medication discovery. Manufacturers in the artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market should anticipate benefiting significantly from the rise in artificial intelligence awareness. However, the market's expansion is hampered by a lack of experienced individuals and data sets in the field of drug discovery.

AI for Drug Discovery Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic had a favourable effect on the growth of the drug discovery industry due to the widespread use of artificial intelligence by a number of companies for the identification and screening of already available medications used to treat COVID-19. It has been established that artificial intelligence (A.I.) is effective in identifying chemicals that are active in preventing numerous viruses, such as SARS-CoV, HIV, SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and others.

AI for Drug Discovery Market: SegmentationAnalysis

The Global AI for Drug Discovery Market is segregated based on offering, technology, application, end-user, and region. Based on offering, the market is divided into Software and Services. Among these, the Services segment will dominate the market in 2021. Based on technology, the market is divided into Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Unsupervised Learning, Supervised Learning, Reinforcement Learning, Other Machine Learning Technologies and Other Technologies. Over the forecast period, the Deep Learning segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate in 2021.

Based on application, the market is divided into Immuno-oncology, Neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases and Other Applications. Over the forecast period, the Neurodegenerative diseases segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate in 2021. Based on end-user, the market is divided into Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, research centres, and academic & government institutes. Over the forecast period, the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology segment is expected to develop fastest in 2021.

The global AI for Drug Discovery market is segmented as follows:

By Offering

  • Software

  • Services

By Technology

  • Machine Learning

  • Deep Learning

  • Supervised Learning

  • Reinforcement Learning

  • Unsupervised Learning

  • Other Machine Learning Technologies

  • Other Technologies

By Application

  • Immuno-oncology

  • Neurodegenerative Diseases

  • Cardiovascular Diseases

  • Metabolic Diseases

  • Other Applications

By End User

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

  • Contract Research Organizations

  • Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global AI for Drug Discovery market include -

  • Atomwise Inc. (U.S.)

  • BenevolentAI (U.K.)

  • NuMedii (U.S.)

  • BERG LLC (U.S.)

  • Cloud Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

  • Microsoft (U.S.)

  • Insilico Medicine (U.S.)

  • Cyclica (Canada)

  • NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

  • Google (U.S.)

  • Exscientia (U.K.)

  • Schrödinger (U.S.)

  • Deep Genomics (Canada)

  • IBM (U.S.)

  • BIOAGE (U.S.)

  • twoXAR (U.S.)

  • Owkin Inc. (U.S.)

  • XtalPi (U.S.)

  • Valo Health (U.S.)

  • Envisagenics (U.S.)

  • Verge Genomics (U.S.)

  • Biovista (U.S.)

  • Standigm (South Korea)

  • Evaxion Biotech (Denmark)

  • Iktos (France)

  • BenchSci (Canada)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the AI for Drug Discovery market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 45.10% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

  • In terms of revenue, the AI for Drug Discovery market size was valued at around US$ 549.10 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5124.55 Million by 2028.

  • Over the forecast period, the Deep Learning segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate in 2021.

  • Neurodegenerative diseases segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate in 2021.

  • North America is expected to dominate Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market in 2021. The United States has been at the forefront of A.I. technology since its inception.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for AI for Drug Discovery industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the AI for Drug Discovery Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the AI for Drug Discovery Industry?

  • What segments does the AI for Drug Discovery Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the AI for Drug Discovery Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Offering, Technology, Application, End User, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:                                                                             

North America is expected to dominate the Global AI for Drug Discovery Market in 2021. Since the beginning of AI technology, the US has been at the forefront. Major IT companies in the US have all teamed with prestigious schools to speed up medicine research, design, and repurposing. They are also using AI to research diseases and come to pertinent conclusions that can improve disease management. North America is home to several notable AI technology providers and prominent start-up businesses.

Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow significantly in 2021. Asia-Pacific developing nations are embracing AI to comprehend ailments and facilitate the creation of new drugs. For example, intuition Systems, an AI business in India, has partnered with Lantern Pharma to identify biomarkers and find new drugs. Similar AI businesses like Niramai and Sigtuple focus on enhancing healthcare through quicker medication discovery and improved target protein and biomarker identification.

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Recent Developments

  • In July 2021, the machine learning operating platform Chief AI announced the debut of a pay-as-you-go AI platform for drug discovery. This platform enables SMEs to acquire affordable access to advanced technology, reducing the hit-or-miss nature of drug development and identifying breakthrough treatments with increased speed and precision.

  • In February 2021, Exscientia (UK) and the University of Oxford partnered to explore Alzheimer's disease treatments.

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 549.10 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 5124.55 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

45.10% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

Atomwise Inc. (U.S.), BenevolentAI (U.K.), NuMedii (U.S.), BERG LLC (U.S.), Cloud Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), Insilico Medicine (U.S.), Cyclica (Canada), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Exscientia (U.K.), Schrödinger (U.S.), Deep Genomics (Canada), IBM (U.S.), and Others

Key Segment

By Offering, Technology, Application, End User, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

