Demand for Exhaust System to Surge at a CAGR of 5.9% and Reach a Valuation of over US$ 102 Bn by 2032: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Exhaust System Market Analysis by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), by Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) and by Region- 2022 to 2032

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR published a new report on the exhaust system market for the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The report opines that the global exhaust systems market is likely to touch a valuation of U$ 57.5 Bn by 2022, and is further expected to reach US$ 102 Bn, surging at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032.

From 2017 to 2021, sales expanded at a CAGR of 4%. Almost all modern vehicles are equipped with exhaust systems as a crucial component of their overall infrastructure. However, the process of remolding auto technologies in an effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and environmental degradation will likely affect the applications of those technologies within the automotive industry.

The growth of the exhaust systems market is highly influenced by macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. In the near future, new regulatory guidelines pertaining to emission controls are expected to change the industry landscape. Advances in material science technologies, the boom in fuel-efficient automobiles, and a deliberate focus on research and development are some of the key trends driving the dynamics of the exhaust systems market.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Exhaust System Market at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=35

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • By vehicle type, passenger cars to account for over 3/4th of the global exhaust system revenue

  • Gasoline powered exhaust systems to comprise 83% of the total market revenue

  • With over 60% of the market, OEMs are expected to continue to prosper in the exhaust systems market.

  • U.S to generate attractive growth prospects, expected to be valued at US$ 10 Bn by 2022

  • China to experience highest market growth, expected to register a CAGR of 7%

  • India to experience a CAGR of 6.5% with respect to exhaust systems sales through 2032

  • U.K to account for over 2 out of 5 exhaust system sales in 2022 and beyond

“During the forecast period, major automotive exhaust system manufacturers are focusing on developing strategies based on selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology to curb emissions. As a result, numerous innovations and new products are expected to be launched, resulting in a substantial expansion of revenue pools, “says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments Covered in the Exhaust System Market Report
By Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Car Exhaust System

  • LCV Exhaust System

  • HCV Exhaust System

By Fuel Type

  • Diesel Exhaust System

  • Gasoline Exhaust System

By Sales Channel

  • OEM Exhaust System

  • Aftermarket Exhaust System

Which Distribution Channel is likely to account for maximum Exhaust System Sales?
By far, OEMs are predicted to be the most lucrative sales channel in the exhaust systems market. With massive transmutations undergone by the global auto industry, OEMs of exhaust systems will have to keep up with these technological advances.

With over 60% share of the market, the prosperity of OEMs in the exhaust systems market is likely to persist and is not anticipated to deteriorate anytime soon. To carry forward this prosperity, OEMs will have to keep up with the rapid technological advancements.

To learn more about Exhaust System Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=35

Competitive Landscape
This competition landscape of the exhaust systems market enunciates the competitive dynamics in terms of crucial parameters such as relative market foothold, product offerings, and differential strategies adopted by the key players operating in the exhaust systems market.

  • In May 2021, Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd expressed plans to participate in the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2021 Online. The company plans to exhibit exhaust and vehicle components that reduce emissions, increase fuel efficiency and reduce weight in support of SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

  • In November 2021, Faurecia announced plans to acquire Hella, a German supplier specialized in the production of lighting and electronics automotive products in a €6.8bn deal. Together, the companies will become the 7th largest automotive supplier that will be well suited to take on new challenges such as autonomous driving, electric mobility, and cockpit of the future.

Prominent Exhaust System Manufacturers:

  • Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Faurecia SE

  • Tenneco Automotive Pvt. Ltd.

  • Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG

  • Benteler International AG

  • Eberspacher

  • Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.

How Opportunistic is the Market for Exhaust Systems in the U.S?
The U.S. market for automotive exhaust systems is expected to reach US$ 10 Bn in 2022. As a result of stringent emission standards implementation, the US automotive exhaust systems market is poised to grow substantially in the coming years.

To increase the performance and efficiency of automobiles, several manufacturers are developing high-performance exhaust systems to help them increase their vehicle's efficiency and operate at maximum efficiency. As a result of the increasing penetration of electric vehicles, the exhaust system market growth will likely slowdown in the near future.

With an increasing number of automotive manufacturers in the market, the demand for exhaust systems has increased. Increased market demand for heavy-duty vehicles in these areas has led to an increase in the market demand for exhaust systems. All of these factors have propelled the market demand for exhaust systems.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Purchase a copy of report on Exhaust System Market at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/35

Check out more studies related to Automotive Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Aircraft Refurbishing Industry Report Scope- Growth in passenger to freighter aircraft conversions is one of the major trends being observed, thereby driving demand for aircraft refurbishment. Many airlines transform older passenger aircrafts to freighter cabins after their useful operational service as passenger aircrafts, thereby extending the economic life of the airplane.

Automotive Transmission System Revenue Analysis 2016-2020 in Comparison to Future Outlook 2021-2031- Future growth is reliant on the ever toughening stance regarding fuel emission standards across major automotive production hubs. This is necessitating the incorporation of efficient braking and transmission systems. Thus, due to the reasons mentioned above, the sales of automotive transmission system is expected to experience a CAGR worth 6.3% across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Key Points Covered in Automotive Switches Industry Survey- The automotive industry has witnessed significant transformation in the past years. Growing demand for passenger safety and comfort is compelling auto manufacturers to continuously focus on creating new design experiences by effective integration of the latest technology, and workflow.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flores hired to Steelers staff; lawsuit against NFL proceeds

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh's linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami. Flores led the Dolphins to consecut

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

    JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Canadian speedskater Dubreuil earns Olympic silver after missed medal in his top race

    BEIJING — Laurent Dubreuil held up two fingers for his young daughter Rose back home in Canada when he stepped onto the Olympic podium Friday. The speedskater had just claimed a silver medal in a race that wasn't his specialty after missing a medal by a hair in his signature event in Beijing. "The number two is her favourite number, so for her it's probably a dream scenario," Dubreuil said. The 29-year-old from Lévis, Que., shook his head in amazement at finishing second in the 1,000 metres. Six

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Marie-Philip Poulin has 'no intention' of joining ECHL team: agents

    Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Maple Leafs trade Nick Ritchie to Coyotes for Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional pick to the Arizona Coyotes for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin. The pick the Leafs are sending will either be their third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft or their second-round pick in 2025. Ritchie, 26, signed with Toronto in the summer. He put up nine points in 33 games played. In January, Ritchie was placed on waivers. He was able to clear and was then assigned to Toronto's taxi squa

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed