Demand for COVID tests rising in SLO County. Here’s how to get one

The surge in winter coronavirus cases seen throughout California has created an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, and San Luis Obispo County is no exception.

On Dec. 30, 2021, the Public Health Department reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases in just 48 hours, an indicator that the omicron variant is spreading throughout the county.

Earlier that day, Public Health hosted a free, pop-up rapid test clinic at Lake Park in Atascadero to respond to that increased demand, said spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.

The pop-up clinic was very busy with roughly 60 rapid tests performed per hour.

The Atascadero clinic did identify some positive cases, Shoresman said.

“It was definitely a worthwhile effort,” she said.

The testing clinics were closed over the weekend but continue to be busy heading into the first week 2022, she said.

The demand for coronavirus tests caused the San Luis Obispo clinic at 2191 Johnson Ave. to no longer accept any walk-ins, and the other three clinics are heading in that direction, she said.

The San Luis Obispo County Health Department held a pop-up COVID-19 testing at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion on Dec. 30, 2021. Public Health administered about 60 tests per hour amid a post-Christmas spike that saw more than 500 new local cases reported in two days.

“We’re recommending that people not show up as a walk-in if they can avoid it,” Shoresman said.

Anyone in need of a free test from the San Luis Obispo clinic, or any of the other three clinics, should call ahead to make an appointment.

At-home testing kits, also called rapid tests, are available to purchase at stores and pharmacies throughout the county, but demand is high and supplies are short.

How to get a free test at a San Luis Obispo County Public Health clinic

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, Paso Robles and Morro Bay. To make an appointment, visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/COVID-19/COVID-19-Testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

Testing is available at the following four sites Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo: 2191 Johnson Ave.

Grover Beach: 286 South 16th St.

Morro Bay: 209 Surf St.

Paso Robles: 800 Pine St.

The community test sites use nasal Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to determine if someone has an active coronavirus infection, according to the Public Health Department. It can take up to two days for the laboratory to process the test results, but PCR tests are more sensitive, meaning they have fewer false negatives, and more specific, meaning fewer false positives, than basic antigen tests.

There are other locations throughout the county that administer rapid tests or PCR tests though not necessarily for free. These sites include the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport at 975 Airport Road and at various urgent care clinics.

Where to purchase at-home testing kits in SLO County

The CDC says that at-home antigen self-tests are an important strategy for reducing the spread of COVID-19. A positive result means the test detected a coronavirus infection while a negative result means the test did not detect an infection and you may not have COVID-19, but it doesn’t rule it out, according to the CDC.

At-home test kits can be purchased at local pharmacies, CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens locations, among other places.

The Food and Drug Administration has a list of authorized manufacturers of at-home testing kits on its website at bit.ly/fdarapidtests.

You tested positive for COVID-19, now what?

The county Public Health Department is tracking the number of positive COVID-19 patients in the county, but as more people use at-home tests, the risk of gaps in disease surveillance increases.

San Luis Obispo County asks that people who test positive for COVID-19 report their positive test result to the county by visiting SLOPublicHealth.org/testing. The Public Health Department will send COVID-19 patients support, an isolation letter and a return to school/work letter once isolation is complete.

On Dec. 27, the CDC shortened its isolation guidelines for people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five, if asymptomatic, according to a news release from the agency.

If leaving isolation after five of the 10 days, for the remaining five days, the asymptomatic COVID-19 patient must wear a mask to prevent the risk of transmitting the disease to other people, the release said.