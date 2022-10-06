Demand for Cost-Effective and Long-Lasting Packaging to take the Plastic Caps & Closures Market to US$ 61 Bn by the year 2029 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The US plastic caps & closures market was worth US$ 8 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to be worth US$ 10.5 Bn by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastic caps & closures market stands at US$ 44 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 61 Bn by the year 2029 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2022 and 2029.

The packaging vertical is subject to maximum use of plastic as a raw material for caps & closures. In other words, the manufacturing vertical is extensively investing in plastic caps & closures due to them being durable and cost-effective. Though plastic is facing competition from elastomers, metal, rubber, glass, and likewise, flexibility coupled with adaptive nature on the part of plastic is bound to take the plastic caps & closures market by storm in the near future.

Get a Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1205

Amongst various potential verticals, beverages hold the largest market share and the status quo is expected to remain the same even in the forecast period. As plastic caps & closures turn out to be user-friendly with enhanced packaging, the purpose of secure sealing and improvised safety is served.

The developing economies are also witnessing an ever-increasing demand for make-up and cosmetics. This calls for dispensing closures and pump closures, which, in turn, drive the demand for plastic caps & closures in verticals like skincare, cosmetics, and healthcare (apart from beverages).

The pharmaceuticals vertical is more into using plastic caps & closures, especially due to the growing occurrences of chronic illnesses. Contamination of medicines and drugs is not at all warranted for. As such, demand for well-engineering caps & closures like plastic screw closures is likely to witness an exponentiation in the years to come. Tamper-evident plastic caps & closures are also expected to witness an upscalation going forward.

At the same time, the fact that plastic caps & closures are detrimental to the environment can’t be ignored. It is a known fact that marine ecosystem is getting adversely affected due to unwanted accumulation of plastic therein. This factor is bound to hamper the plastic caps & closures market in the near future.

Request for More Info @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plastic-caps-and-closures-market

Key Takeaways from the Plastic Caps & Closures Market

  • The US holds the largest market share due to an excessive demand for diet drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks, and dairy products.

  • Thermoplastics hold more than 90% of the market share, as far as raw materials are concerned.

  • Product-wise, screw closures account for the largest share of market revenue due to low operating torque and simplicity of use.

  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the plastic caps & closures market due to massively expanding food and beverage vertical herein.

“Call for better operability and convenience to keep the cash registers ringing for plastic caps & closures market”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Snapshot

  • Silgan, in 2020, did introduce a one-piece 55 mm KS2 plastic closure basically designed for 3-gallon and 5-gallon home and office delivery water bottles. One of the key features of closures is that they have pierceable shell design to do away with spillage and proper mixture of the resins to do away with closure’s cracking.

  • Aptar, in February 2019, came up with a dispensing closure comprising post-consumer recycled resin. The company is already making use of 50% of the recycled PC while manufacturing the dispensing closure, thereby ascertaining transition to sustainable future and circular economy.

  • Berry Global Group, in July 2019, completed acquisition of RPC Group for close to US$ 6.5 Bn, so as to widen the global presence in more than 290 locations all across LATAM, North America, Australia, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.

  • Aptar Global, Inc., in January, 2022, tabled PolkaLite – a brand new product, which is lighter as well as more efficient closure for rendering superior performance and convenience.

  • Silgan Plastics, in September 2021, did acquire Gateway Plastics, so as to expand the product offerings in specialty and dispensing closures.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

What does the Report Cover?

  • Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the plastic caps & closures market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2014 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2029.

  • The research study is based on type of caps (screw closures, snap closures, push-pull closures, and likewise), by material type (thermoplastic (PE (HDPE and LDPE/LLDPE), PP and others), and thermosets), and end-use (beverage, food, pharmaceutical, household, cosmetics & personal care, others (fertilizers and chemicals)).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

Toc Continue...

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging

Plastic Sifter Caps Market Size- Plastic Sifter Caps market has a sieve cap with less to many number of holes or meshes on it.

IV Infusion Bottle Seals & Caps Market Share- The global IV infusion bottle seals and caps market is expected to be worth US$ 231.1 Mn by the year 2029 at a CAGR of 5.3 % between 2022 and 2029.

Plastic Pails Market Analysis-  The global plastic pails market is estimated at US$ 1,223.6 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,743.1 Mn by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Plastic Vials Market Value- The global plastic vials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Sales of plastic vials are projected to increase from US$ 1.2 Bn in 2022 to US$ 1.9 Bn by 2032.

Ribbed Phenolic Caps Market Overview- This Ribbed Phenolic Caps market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Cheating scandal rocks fishing world after lead weights found in winning catch

    With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second champi

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.