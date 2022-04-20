Dem super PAC pays $3.5 million for pro-Biden ads in swing states

Joe Biden Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Democratic super PAC American Bridge 21st Century is pouring another $3.5 million into pro-Biden ads in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada to bolster his image ahead of the 2022 midterms, Politico reported Wednesday.

The last month, the super PAC spent $5 million on ads in the same four battleground states. Per Politico, American Bridge expects to spend more than $10 million on ads by November.

During the 2020 election cycle, the super PAC specialized in attack ads, shelling out over $50 million to unseat former President Donald Trump and over $8 million targeting former Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, compared to only $40,000 on ads touting now-President Biden.

For 2022, though, it's all hands on deck to bolster Biden, whose approval rating hit an all-time low of 33 percent last week, according to a Quinnipiac poll. Biden might not be on the ballot, but that won't stop his unpopularity from dragging down his fellow Democrats.

In Arizona, American Bridge is airing an ad in which a retiree says that she hasn't "always voted Democrat," but that Biden "reflects my values" and is "doing what he can" to bring down the cost of living. "There's more work to be done, but Joe Biden gets it," the woman says.

In another ad, set to air in Pennsylvania, a Meadville resident and former Republican named Lindsey says Biden "wants progress" and is "focused on access to better jobs and lowering costs."

According to one study, the average American household is spending an additional $327 per month due to the highest inflation in 40 years.

You may also like

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

84 percent of GOP voters say the world would be better off if Biden weren't in office. 83 percent say the same of Putin.