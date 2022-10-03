Dem Senator Targets Gun Group Over Its Secret Gun Registry

Jose Pagliery
·7 min read
Stefani Reynolds/Getty
Stefani Reynolds/Getty

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) is taking aim at a gun industry association for the way it engaged in a tax-dodging “voter education” scheme that also violated a core tenet of Second Amendment enthusiasts: compiling a detailed database of gun buyers.

The Daily Beast has obtained a letter, which Blumenthal sent to the National Shooting Sports Foundation on Friday, calling out the association for allegedly amassing a list of gun owners and what types of guns they own—all to further its voter influence campaigns.

NSSF is made up of the nation’s largest gun makers and once had a running political campaign deal with Cambridge Analytica, the now-defunct British data analytics company caught meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Highland Park Survivors Sue Gun Manufacturer Smith & Wesson

Blumenthal’s letter cites damning details that were exposed when Cambridge Analytica emails were leaked two years ago but received little attention at the time.

“The claim by Cambridge Analytica that NSSF maintains and leverages a database, akin to a registry, of gun owners’ personal information should come as a surprise to millions of law abiding gun owners, many of whom, undoubtedly, would never have consented for firearms manufacturers or retailers to retain, share, and expose their sensitive personal data for political purposes,” Blumenthal wrote.

His letter was addressed to NSSF President Joseph Bartozzi. The industry group did not respond to questions about it sent by The Daily Beast on Friday.

Blumenthal, who has a long track record of attacking federal agencies and large corporations for violating Americans’ privacy rights, told the group that “Congress deserves a full explanation” and cited “the implications on firearms regulation as well as consumer privacy protections and data security risks.”

As evidence, the senator pointed to a batch of Cambridge Analytica emails that laid out its business relationship with NSSF at the time. But it also provides a window into alleged questionable activity by the firearms group, which is a nonprofit and has limits on how it can engage in lobbying activity.

According to IRS rules, a nonprofit that spends significant funds on political influence campaigns must later contact its donors and pass along an accounting headache: instructing them to reduce the tax deduction from their individual donation. It’s called a “proxy tax.”

In one Feb. 2016 email, Cambridge Analytica strategist Matt Oczkowski described how the gun manufacturer association engages in political campaigning and dodges this kind of tax, reaching just the right voters by tapping a massive consumer database accrued by a long-time gun industry lobbyist.

California’s New Gun Bill Is Bad Law and Dumb Politics

"NSSF is a trade organization made up of all the gun manufacturers selling in the US. Each year, they run a large campaign aimed at 'voter education'. They call it voter education to avoid the corporate proxy tax by directly endorsing any candidates and focusing on the issues,” Oczkowski wrote to his staff.

“Pat O'Malley, our contact with access to the money, has been running this campaign for them since 2002 and it has been almost entirely direct mail. Pat was leveraging a database of firearms manufacturing warranty cards (collected by the firearms companies) to determine his targeting in key states (millions of people, if they bought a gun, and what kind of gun they bought),” he continued.

The analyst goes on to explain what Cambridge Analytica—which was co-founded by rightwing Steve Bannon and assisted the Trump campaign at the time—would do with the new information.

“We would match this data to our database, model it, enhance it with our gun data, and determine groups of persuadable voters who support gun rights and also turn them out to vote. The flight of the campaign would be from April-November,” Oczkowski wrote.

Oczkowski, who went on to lead the analytics firm HUMN Behavior and advised the Trump 2020 campaign, did not respond to a request for comment.

For decades, gun rights absolutists have warned that amassing a database would pose an existential threat to American liberty, essentially giving an authoritarian government a list of who to target first during a dictatorial crackdown. It’s why four separate legal provisions prohibit a national registry of firearms, according to a recent report by the Congressional Research Service.

The gun industry’s favorite Bogeyman is ATF—the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives—and for decades since 1979 Congress has blocked that agency from using any funding whatsoever to pay for the “consolidating or centralizing” of any purchasing records from gun shops.

Meanwhile, the FBI, which conducts background checks for every gun purchased from a licensed dealer, by law cannot “establish any system for the registration of firearms, firearm owners, or firearm transactions”—instead only keeping details on the people who tried to buy one but failed the background check.

The Gun Group Picking Up Where the NRA Left Off

But the fear doesn’t stop at government surveillance. Just last month, the NSSF’s own senior vice president for government and public affairs explained why it would be horrifying for even a private entity to maintain such a list.

Larry Keane, who is also NSSF’s top in-house lawyer, appeared on The Reload podcast on Sept. 19 to discuss congressional bills proposed by Democrats that would give the feds a closer look at gun purchases—and possibly pressure banks to identify exactly what firearms, ammunition, and related gear end up on the receipt.

Keane, speaking to independent firearms journalist Stephen Gutowski, described the measure as “​​just fraught with opportunities for abuse.”

"You have an invasion of privacy," he said, going on to detail how the existence of any database—in anyone’s hands—could be seized by government agents.

"It's given to law enforcement or ATF and then all of a sudden law enforcement shows up at your door and says let's see what you purchased... you have privacy issues wrapped around the exercise of a fundamental constitutional right. It's very, very troubling," he said. "They want to see what you're buying so they can stop you from buying it."

On Friday, The Daily Beast asked NSSF how its deal with Cambridge Analytica and its apparent accumulation of consumer purchases doesn’t violate its long-held stance that such a database would be an invasion of privacy. The organization did not respond before this story published.

However, on his podcast appearance, Keane stressed that there are no exceptions.

"You could have a registry of gun owners maintained by private corporations, which is concerning the same way a government database would be concerning," Keane said.

The NSSF has not received even a fraction of the scrutiny or hostility that anti-gun groups have directed at the National Rifle Association, which claims to represent individual gun owners but is deeply deferential to the industry. However, NSSF briefly received pressure following the murder of 20 first graders and six adults by a mass shooter at Sandy Hook Elementary School, because the industry group is based in the same town: Newtown, Connecticut.

Students Walkout Across America to Protest Gun Violence: ‘My Safety Should Not Be a Political Issue’

Everytown for Gun Safety, a group that advocates for stricter firearms laws, lambasted NSSF for what it called “shameless hypocrisy.”

“The gun industry has spent decades fear-mongering about so-called registries of gun owners but it turns out all along the call was coming from inside the house,” said Nick Suplina, the group’s senior vice president of law and policy. “This type of shameless hypocrisy from NSSF is exactly what we’ve come to expect from an industry that is hell-bent on profit over everything else.”

Gunmakers have historically been terrible at keeping track of their own customers, according to former gun industry executive Ryan Busse, who wrote a tell-all book titled “Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry That Radicalized America.” Manufacturers are kept out of the loop, because guns get sold from factories to wholesalers, who then place them at federally licensed dealers.

Busse told The Daily Beast that gun companies have only recently begun to get some visibility into their customers and their purchases through an alternate route: selling them model-specific accessories directly to individual customers online. He said this list would be a gold mine—one that stands diametrically opposed to a long-standing principle in American gun culture.

“It’s been a source of measurable frustration that they don’t know who their consumers are. If the NSSF has this list… that’s the height of irony,” he said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th