Dem delegates won’t be booted + Preparing for the next pandemic + Teacher groups oppose Prop 27

Andrew Sheeler
·7 min read

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

STATE DEMOCRATS REJECT PROGRESSIVE PLEA TO BOOT DELEGATES

Via Lindsey Holden...

California Democratic Party leaders will not heed the Progressive Caucus’s call to remove members for endorsing Republican candidates running for local office.

Democratic Chair Rusty Hicks on Wednesday responded to a “statement of charges” from Progressive Caucus Chair Amar Shergill claiming the party should remove nine delegates for backing Republican candidates in the June primary election.

Delegates in the Democratic State Central Committee help endorse candidates, ballot measures and resolutions, among other leadership responsibilities.

“In short, the CADEM Bylaws allow for removal of a DSCC member for endorsement of a non-Democrat in a federal or state contest,” Hicks’ response letter said. “However, we find the plain meaning and intent of the CADEM Bylaws provisions in question to mean the endorsement of a non-Democrat in non-partisan primary election is not cause for removal under the CADEM Bylaws.”

Shergill and the Progressive Caucus in July wrote a letter calling for the removal of seven delegates, plus two others they added later.

The caucus was especially invested in removing three Elk Grove Democrats: Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, City Councilman Darren Suen and City Councilwoman Stephanie Nguyen.

Nguyen is running for the Assembly District 10 seat against Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra, and Progressives wanted to prevent those delegates from voting in that endorsement, which took place in late July.

Ultimately, Guerra received the Democratic endorsement, even with Singh-Allen, Suen and Nguyen remaining as delegates.

On Wednesday, Shergill told the Bee the state Democratic Party bylaws should include more specific “carve-out” language for non-partisan races that make the rules clear.

Shergill also said any time a member files a statement of charges, party leaders are to hold a hearing to assess the situation.

“What Chair Hicks has done is created a brand new bylaw out of thin air, saying that he has the power to refuse to set a hearing if he looks at the charges, and says, ‘I don’t think that they’re valid,’” Shergill said. “So he can just decide on his own whether the statement of charges are valid.”

Shergill said the Progressives intend to appeal to the party’s executive committee to see if members will take any action. He still believes it’s not right for Democrats to support Republicans, especially ahead of the Midterm elections.

“The party is working hard across the state, telling Democrats to defeat Republicans,” Shergill said. “Grassroots activists are working their butt off to defeat Republicans. There’s a small minority of Democrats that are part of the problem, but Rusty Hicks won’t talk about that or put pressure on them to do the right thing.”

IS CALIFORNIA READY FOR THE NEXT PANDEMIC?

Via Owen Tucker-Smith...

The Legislature scheduled panels on the state’s Monkeypox and COVID-19 responses at the same time Tuesday. The conflict, which had lawmakers rushing from one room to the other, illustrated the state’s dueling public health challenges this summer: a newly spreading virus for which it has an extremely limited vaccine supply, and a pandemic that’s well into its third year.

But the focus in the Legislature’s Special Committee on Pandemic Emergency Response was not battling either of the state’s ongoing problems, but preparing for the next crisis. Lawmakers and public health officials gathered to reflect on lessons learned from two and a half years of pandemic fighting.

Some of the takeaways:

  • “Business as usual” is nonsense. Aimee Sisson of Yolo County Health and Human Services said one problem during the pandemic occurred when local lawmakers attempted to operate according to their established rules. “Our pandemic response went well when we suspended the usual rules and imported masks from overseas despite high costs and without [National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health] approval,” Sisson said. “Our response went poorly when we created a duplicative mechanism to allocate vaccines to providers, and when we refused to allow labs to develop their own COVID tests.” Overall, Sisson said cutting “the red tape” wherever possible is an essential process for pandemic response.

  • Messaging matters. Sen. Josh Newman stressed that the government fell short when it came to communicating public health information, especially at the start of the pandemic. “There was… a chronic, systemic failure to communicate clear science-based, consistent messages,” Newman said. He also said there was a “fear at any point of simply saying we don’t know about certain aspects of the pandemic.” Sisson emphasized the importance of clear, honest communication. She said the government should not have told their constituents in COVID-19’s early days that the risk to the general public was low — doing so “undermined trust in our response,” she said.

  • Infectious diseases are not anomalies. “We should not think about contagious disease outbreaks as being something that is unusual,” Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, said. “We’ve had many.” Michael Osterholm, of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, said being prepared for the next pandemic first means acknowledging a pandemic-ridden future. “You can’t respond to something that you don’t know about,” he said. “What we have to do is… to imagine what the future will be like with infectious diseases.”

  • Invest in public and behavioral health: Some panelists on Tuesday noted that certain fields were under-resourced throughout the pandemic. Veronica Kelley said behavioral health in particular was not prioritized, even though behavioral health workers provide much-needed care throughout public health crises. “Local public health departments are such great partners to county behavioral health, but many carefully followed the state’s guidance on how and when to prioritize the needs at the local level, and if we weren’t specifically called out as substance use disorder, or mental health, we simply didn’t exist,” Kelley said.

TEACHERS GROUPS COME OUT AGAINST PROP 27

On Tuesday, it was legislative leaders. On Wednesday, it was teacher groups.

The No On 27 campaign on Wednesday announced that the California Federation of Teachers and the Association of California School Administrators voted this week to officially oppose Proposition 27, the ballot measure authorizing online and mobile device sports betting.

“Research shows online and mobile sports betting is highly addictive, especially for youth and other vulnerable communities,” said CFT President Jeff Freitas in a statement. “Prop 27 will also put California’s students at risk by failing to invest revenue in our state’s education system. This measure is a bad deal for California and for our public schools. We urge voters to reject Prop 27.”

ACSA President Erin Simon said in a statement that California communities should be focused on protecting children.

“Cell phones and mobile devices have become a way of life for even our youngest children. Proposition 27 would turn virtually every cell phone, laptop and tablet into a gambling device giving youth unprecedented access to gambling at their fingertips,” Simon said.

The proposition also is opposed by the California Teachers Association, whose president, Toby Boyd, said in a statement, “Online gambling corporations would take 90% of the profits out of state. Not a single penny is directed to our students or our state’s public schools.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The smarter climate policy is not more mandates and targets. It is greater investments in 1) forestry managment to stop gigantic emissions from catastrophic wildfire and 2) carbon capture technology to meet carbon reductions without drastically increasing costs on consumers.”

- Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, via Twitter.

Best of the Bee:

  • Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero could soon be the first Latina to serve as Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court, after Gov. Gavin Newsom named her Wednesday to replace outgoing Tani Cantil-Sakauye, whose term expires early next year, via Andrew Sheeler.

  • California lawmakers are trying again to steer extra money to schools with low-academic performance, particularly aiming to provide better educational opportunities for Black students, via Marcus D. Smith.

  • Despite California’s safe haven reputation, the overturn of Roe vs. Wade was followed by an increase in demand for emergency contraception, via Hanh Truong.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten