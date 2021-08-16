This deluxe playhouse helped one large Norris Point family survive the pandemic

Penny McIsaac and Cedric Davignon and their four boys — Luca, Miguel, Wesley and Samuel — in front of their large DIY playhouse in Norris Point. (Colleen Connors/CBC - image credit)

In the small community of Norris Point on Newfoundland's west coast, a family of six found themselves running out of space after COVID-19 forced them all to stay home.

Penny McIsaac and Cedric Davignon have four boys, and when they started working from home in spring of 2020, they realized there just wasn't enough quiet space for Zoom calls and emails.

So, last summer, they started to busy the children with a small project: building their own playhouse.

"It started off as this small project just [to] use extra wood that we had lying around," said McIsaac.

"Then we realized that this [lockdown] is going to go on longer than we thought, and we have to adjust and find ways to work and live within our space."

Epic tree house

After some initial tinkering, the final product stands five metres high, spans two storeys, and contains insulated walls, siding and shingles, and heat.

Nestled beside a small tree, the family affectionately calls it their treehouse, although it's anchored to the ground and surrounded by a sizeable patio deck.

There's also a living room, office space with multiple computers, and an upstairs playroom with dinky cars, stuffed animals and books.

And yes, it does have Wi-Fi.

WATCH | See for yourself! Take a tour of the family's pandemic playhouse project:

The playhouse was a lot of work for Cedric Davignon and his father-in-law, a retired electrician, who spent the last year designing and building it, eventually taking over the project from the kids.

"It was a bit unexpected. And I almost feel like we went over the top. We lost control," said Davignon. "But it has been very useful for the parents and the kids and the friends. I think its a great addition to the little piece of land that we have."

Some of the boys have even slept out there.

Colleen Connors/CBC

"I like the upstairs because our parents work in the downstairs and they are always there and we can't go down there. And up here, we can come up here whenever," said nine-year-old Miguel Davignon.

"And there are more toys," chimed in six-year-old Wesley.

Connection to nature

For McIsaac, the best part is looking outdoors while she works.

"Throughout the pandemic, I think there has been a real connection to nature that has been really helpful for people," she said.

Colleen Connors/CBC

"Through all the stress, the extra layer of stress that is on everything, just to work in a treehouse with that little babbling brook on the side, and you look out the window and you are immersed in nature — I think it's helped a lot of people in different ways."

In a couple weeks, McIsaac and Davignon will return to their offices and the four boys will go back to the classroom.

But for now, it remains this family's favourite spot to be.

