‘Deluge of pills.’ License of Kentucky doctor limited over alleged poor prescribing

State regulators have restricted the license of a Central Kentucky doctor that a consultant said had supplied a “deluge” of pills to the community.

Under the order, Dr. Michael R. Heilig, of Richmond, can’t prescribe or dispense controlled substances or perform surgery in Kentucky. He can continue practicing medicine otherwise, but must abide by a contract to abstain from using mood-altering substances unless prescribed by a doctor.

The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure released the order against Heilig this week.

The board investigated Heilig after receiving an anonymous allegation that he was prescribing drugs inappropriately, according to a complaint the board filed.

Jill Lee, an investigator for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, reviewed records and identified some concerns about Heilig’s prescribing, according to the complaint.

Those included issuing prescriptions for combinations of drugs preferred by people who misuse or sell them, the complaint said.

Heilig’s area of practice is orthopaedic surgery, but it appeared he was also providing long-term pain management services, the investigator said.

Last summer the licensure board also received a report that Heilig had tested positive for fentanyl, a highly addictive pain drug.

Heilig was diagnosed with moderate opioid misuse disorder and underwent treatment, according to the complaint.

After that, however, a consultant to the licensure board finished reviewing charts on 12 of Heilig’s patients and provided an opinion that Heilig’s work fell below accepted and prevailing medical practices. The consultant said he had shown gross negligence, ignorance or incompetence in every case.

The consultant compared Heilig’s practice to a pill mill, saying it appeared he performed “repetitive, perfunctory” examinations to justify issuing prescriptions for narcotics.

The consultant said Heilig represented an imminent danger to the community.

“He is furnishing a deluge of narcotic pills to his community,” the consultant told the board. “This represents risk for addiction, overdose, diversion of the medications, and can contribute to an increase in drug related crime.”

The licensure board issued an emergency order limiting Heilig’s practice effective Nov. 23.

Louisville attorney L. Chad Elder, who represents Heilig, said Heilig disputes the allegation that his prescribing fell below accepted standards.

The complaint against Heilig does not accurately reflect all the information provided to the board, Elder said.

Elder had Heilig’s records reviewed by an expert certified by the American Board of Medical Specialties and the consultant found Heilig’s assessment and treatment of patients, his records and his prescribing to be appropriate, Elder said.

“Our consultant further found that Dr. Heilig’s practice did NOT pose a danger to his patients or the public,” Elder said in a email.

The board scheduled a hearing on the complaint against Heilig in April.