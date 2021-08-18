Booster shots for Pfizer, Moderna planned for September; more data needed for J&J vaccine: Latest COVID-19 updates

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday all Americans who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, regardless of age, will need COVID-19 booster shots eight months after they received the second shot.

Officials say they are prepared to offer booster shots as early as September 20 pending FDA approval. Boosters will likely be needed for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and plan for those shots will come after public health and medical experts get more data in the next few weeks, according to the statement.

The initial doses will go to those who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccine rollout, including health care providers, nursing home residents and other seniors.

The news comes amid anxieties about the Pfizer vaccine's waning immunity and the Food and Drug Administration's approval of booster vaccines for immunocompromised people. It also comes as the delta variant rages across the country.

The delta variant accounts for more than 98.8% of American cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.

The report, which compiles data up to Aug. 14, was released as the United States hit 37 million cases since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data. August has been the third-worst month for coronavirus cases in 2021. Only January and February reported more cases throughout the entire month.

Meanwhile, every state has 50% or more of those eligible for the vaccine, ages 12 and up, with at least one dose, with some states exceeding 80%, said White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar.

But the US needs "high vaccination coverage everywhere to be fully protected," he said on Twitter.

Also in the news:

►More than two weeks after hundreds of thousands of unmasked people gathered for the outdoor music festival Lollapalooza, Chicago officials are touting the event as a success with just over 200 resulting infections.

►Indigenous people were the most likely group to be hospitalized and die of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and a new study shows many states inconsistently or don't report specific tribal data in death records.

Story continues

► In the latest political volley in Arizona over COVID-19 mask mandates, Gov. Doug Ducey is creating two grant programs that would provide funds to families and school districts that reject mask mandates.

►New Zealand’s first coronavirus outbreak in six months has grown to seven people. The announcement Wednesday came a day after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern imposed a strict lockdown after the first case was reported. The lockdown is for at least three days for the country and at least a week for the cities of Auckland and Coromandel.

►Britain has approved the Moderna vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, ahead of the reopening of schools.

►Air, train and bus travelers will need to mask up the rest of the year and into mid-January. The Biden administration is expected to extend the requirement yet again, through Jan. 18, 2022, according to multiple reports.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has had more than 37 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 623,300 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 208.5 million cases and 4.38 million deaths. More than 168.8 million Americans — 50.9% of the population — have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: As more and more unvaccinated people lose loved ones to COVID-19, a chorus of regrets has started to resonate. Experts say those voices could persuade fence-sitters to get vaccinated – a crucial step toward ending the pandemic. Read more here.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Two Florida school districts could face sanctions over mask mandates

Members of the Florida Board of Education determined two school districts have violated state law and could be punished for ignoring bans on mask mandates.

Members voted unanimously Tuesday for Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to enforce an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis and a state rule by the Florida Department of Health that requires school districts to allow parents to opt out of mask mandates. School districts in Alachua and Broward counties could face possible loss of funding, removal of local officials and further action from the state Legislature.

Superintendents from both counties said during the teleconference meeting that their districts were complying with state law and attempting to provide safe learning environments for students. In both districts, students can be exempted from wearing a mask with a doctor’s written recommendation. The state rules say students should be able to go maskless with the permission of a parent or legal guardian.

Despite the threats, the school board in Alachua voted Tuesday night to extend its mask mandate for students for eight more weeks.

Texas school district uses dress code to skirt mask mandate ban

A small Texas school district added masks to its dress code for students and employees in to circumvent the governor's executive order banning mask mandates in public schools.

The board of the Paris Independent School District voted during an emergency meeting Tuesday to change the dress code before its nearly 4,000 students return to class this week. The dress code will be reconsidered at each monthly board meeting, the Paris News reported.

"The Board believes the dress code can be used to mitigate communicable health issues, and therefore has amended the PISD dress code to protect our students and employees," board members said in a statement.

The Texas Supreme Court blocked mask mandates in two of the state's largest counties Sunday. Some Texas cities, counties and school districts defied the ruling and kept their mandates in place, but others rescinded their orders creating confusion and frustration for some parents and their children.

As the legal battle over masks in schools continues, at least four school districts have already closed campuses due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Would you get the COVID-19 vaccine if the Pope asked you to? He calls it 'an act of love.'

Pope Francis and six Catholic cardinals and archbishops made a public service announcement released Wednesday in which they urged people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Thanks to God's grace and the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19," the Pope said in the video, seated at a desk in the Vatican and wearing a white cassock and skull cap.

"Getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable," he said. "I pray to God that each of us can make his or her own small gesture of love."

Read the full story.

- Elizabeth Weise

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has banned mask requirements at schools despite opposition from several school districts, has contracted the coronavirus. Abbott's office said the Republican governor, who is fully vaccinated and gets tested daily, had a positive result Tuesday.

"Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently,'' Communications Director Mark Miner said in a statement. "The Governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.''

That's the same treatment that helped former President Donald Trump overcome his battle with COVID-19 last October.

Abbott's stance regarding virus mitigation measures has drawn the ire of parent and activist groups, and one of the latter, Marked by COVID, released a statement Tuesday that said:

"Our Governor has been working to keep masks out of schools harder than he has worked to keep guns out of schools. In his relentless and cruel pursuit of controlling mandates in the name of bodily autonomy he himself contracted COVID and is using every resource available to HIM, but refuses to allow local governments to use their own resources to help save lives.''

Monday, Abbott spoke at an event in Collin County, and photos on social media show him mingling with the mostly unmasked crowd to shake hands and pose for pictures. Miner said Abbott, 63, is "in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms.''

About 20K Mississippi students in quarantine for COVID exposure, health official says

A top Mississippi health official said Tuesday that about 20,000 students are currently quarantined for COVID-19 exposure in the state — 4.5% of the public school population, according to the state's latest enrollment figures.

The data comes from reports made by 800 schools to the Mississippi State Department of Health last week, Mississippi State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said during a call with state pediatricians.

“These disruptions... are going to continue for a while," Byers said to members of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

At least five Mississippi children have died since the coronavirus pandemic was first reported in the state in March 2020.

The school outbreaks have resulted in many school officials rethinking their policies after beginning the academic year without restrictions such as mask mandates. Around 600 schools have now implemented universal masking for indoor settings, Byers said.

Cases and hospitalizations among children are on the rise, with the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus making up about 90% of new infections among kids, according to experts. Children under 12 are currently ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, making schools a potentially dangerous environment. Read more here.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Booster shots for Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines planned for September