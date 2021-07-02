Delta variant: 50,824 new cases of the highly-transmissible Covid strain have been identified in the past week - PHE

Commuters wearing face coverings enter Oxford Circus Tube station (AFP via Getty Images)

UK cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 have risen almost four-fold in less than a month, new data shows.

Public Health England figures released on Friday show a total of 161,981 confirmed and probable cases of Delta variant have now been identified in the UK - up by 50,824, or 46 per cent on the previous week.

Of the 161,981 cases, 148,538 have been in England, 10,185 in Scotland, 1,749 in Wales and 1,509 in Northern Ireland.

The Delta variant, which was first identified in India, continues to account for approximately 95 per cent of confirmed cases of coronavirus across the UK.

On June 9, there were 42,323 confirmed and probable cases. The latest figure of 161,981, as of June 30, is nearly four times as high.

Responding to the latest figures on the Delta variant, Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said: "Cases across the UK continue to rise and it is incredibly important that we do not forget to be careful.

"The best thing we can do to protect ourselves and the people we love is to get the vaccine if eligible, get tested twice a week and practise 'hands, face, space, fresh air' at all times.

"Although cases are rising, we are not seeing a proportional rise in the number of people who are being admitted to hospital. The data suggest this is testament to the success of the vaccination programme so far and clearly demonstrates the importance of getting both doses of the vaccine."

