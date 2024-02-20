Delta Is Surprising Flyers with Flight Transfers in a Porsche 911 GT3 RS at LAX

PR Porsche

Porsche and Delta are teaming up to surprise and delight some Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) passengers with a Porsche 911 GT3 RS ride to their connecting flights. Lucky "select" and "unsuspecting" flyers with tight connections are being whisked away planeside and taken to their flights in the latest Porsche track weapon, Delta says.

Delta has had an exclusive partnership with Porsche for over a decade. During that time, Delta has enhanced the travel experience with the help of a dedicated fleet of Porsche vehicles. These special Porsche models are used exclusively for one-to-one airport transfers. In July 2023, Delta put a Porsche 918 to use for the same purpose at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Porsche

Traveling can be stressful, especially if you are pressed for time to make a connecting flight. Running through an airport terminal praying that your connection has not already left is a nightmare experience. However, given this new program, if you are flying into LAX between now and February 26, you might be hoping that you are close to missing your connection, just so you have the opportunity to possibly land a seat in the 911 GT3 RS.

The GT3 RS has a 518-horsepower flat-6 engine, the ability to hit 60 mph in about 2.7 seconds, and a rear wing that looks right at home on an airstrip. The track-ready Porsche should have no problem getting you to your connecting flight in plenty of time.

Porsche

The 911 GT3 RS is one the most sought-after sports cars on the market today. Allocations are nearly impossible to get. A GT3 RS on the secondary market usually has an asking price of $100,000-plus over MSRP. Seeing one on the road is a rare sight. Being picked up by one at the airport is unimaginable. But it might be the easiest way to find yourself in the passenger seat. Book your flight to LAX with Delta now. You might be in for the airport transfer experience of a lifetime.

You Might Also Like