Delta flight lands safely at CLT airport despite loss of landing gear. Runway closed

Julia Coin
A Delta Airlines plane successfully landed without landing gear at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday morning.

Delta Flight 1092, coming from Atlanta, landed at about 8:40 a.m. and remains on the now-closed runway due to mechanical issues, according to the airport. Two pilots, three flight attendants and 96 passengers were on board, Delta told WSOC, the Charlotte Observer’s news partner.

Delta flight 1092 landed successfully without nose gear Wednesday morning at Charlotte Douglas Airport. Image provided by K Sparks.
Nobody was injured, the airport said.

The airport is working to remove the aircraft and expects it to impact airport operations, it said.

This is a developing story

