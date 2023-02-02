DELTA DRONE

Minutes of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of January 27, 2023 and reduction of the nominal value of the shares

Dardilly, February 2, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Minutes of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of January 27, 2023

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Delta Drone (the "Company") was held at the Company's registered office on January 27, 2023.

All resolutions submitted to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting were adopted.

All documents relating to the General Assembly of 27 January 2023, including the result of the votes on the resolutions, are available on the Company's website in the Finance area, under the heading "General Meetings" (www.deltadrone.com/finance/).

Reduction in the par value of the Company's shares

The Board of Directors of the Company meeting on January 30, 2023, making use of the 15th resolution of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of January 27, 2023, decided to reduce the Company's share capital motivated by losses by reducing the nominal value of the Company's shares from €0.005 to €0.0005. The Company's share capital is thus reduced by €1,183,763.59.

As a result, the share capital is now composed of 263,058,576 shares with a nominal value of 0.0005 euros each, i.e. a share capital of 131,529.288 euros rounded up to 131,529.29 euros.

Write-off of warrants

As the "BSA Y" warrants issued by the Company (ISIN code FR0013400991) matured, they were delisted from the EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS market on January 30, 2023.

