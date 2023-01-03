DELTA DRONE

Half-year review of the liquidity contract

entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe)

Dardilly, January 3, 2023 – 6pm

Under the liquidity contract relating to the shares of Delta Drone Company (FR0014009LP0), entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe), the following means were included in the liquidity account as of 30/12/2021:

101,666 Delta Drone titles

€311.10 in cash

In the second half of 2022, a total of:

PURCHASE 248,218 titles €6,819.79 783 transactions SALE 146,612 titles €4,131.44 511 transactions

It is recalled that the half-year balance sheet established as at 30 June 2022, the following means appeared in the liquidity account:

60 Delta Drone titles

€882.18 in cash

It is also recalled that when the new liquidity contract was set up on 5 March 2019, the following means were made available:

38,660 Delta Drone titles

€2,384.33 in cash

About Delta Drone : The Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the civil drone sector for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

Delta Drone shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris – ISIN code: FR0014009LP0

Also listed on Euronext Growth are BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

Investor contact:

Jerome Gacoin +33 1 75 77 54 65 jgacoin@aelium.fr









