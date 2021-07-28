DELTA DRONE : COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN DELTA DRONE AND AIROBOTICS

COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

BETWEEN DELTA DRONE AND AIROBOTICS

Dardilly and Tel-Aviv, 28 july 2021 – 18h

Highlights :

Delta Drone and Airobotics coordinate their global business development by building on each other's strengths

Both companies benefit from technological expertise complementarity

Delta Drone (France) and Airobotics (Israel) announced a commercial partnership consisting in geographically dividing the distribution of their solutions.

Airobotics is focusing its business development efforts on the North America and Southeast Asia areas. In these territories, it will also be the distributor of the products and solutions developed by Delta Drone.

Simultaneously, Delta Drone is focusing its commercial development on the Europe and Africa zones. In these territories, it will also be the distributor of the products and solutions developed by Airobotics.

Established in 2014, Airobotics has developed the world’s most advanced aerial end-to-end solution. By incorporating a pilotless drone, automated base station, regulatory approvals and data visualization software (Insightful), Airobotics provides a fully automated solution for collecting aerial data and gaining invaluable insights.

An international group from France, Delta Drone is a major player in the civil drone sector, whose activities are developing around a concept of professional solutions revolving around several global business sectors such as: security, logistic & mines. The group benefits from a strong presence in Europe, Africa and Oceania.

Both companies are positioned on the specific “drone-in-a-box” market segment that requires significant capital to finance the design, manufacture and marketing of systems.

They are the only two players in the sector that have succeeded in raising more than $ 100 million, giving them a decisive competitive advantage.

The purpose of the partnership is to strengthen this leadership position, by splitting each other's efforts globally.

Both companies expect the commercial partnership to achieve consolidated revenues in mutual services of USD ten million ($10,000,000) under the collaboration by the end of 2024.

The creation of this agreement benefited greatly from the expertise of Eden Attias, member of the Executive Committee of Delta Drone, chairman of Delta Drone International and recognized personality in the Israeli business world.

A bout Airobotics : Airobotics is a world leader in end-to-end automated data capture and analysis services, performed by an Unmanned Aerial System without human intervention. As a completely automatic unmanned aerial system, Airobotics enables governments, industrial and commercial companies to leverage the power of drones without the need for a human operator. Airobotics’ platform provides professionals with the ability to run missions automatically to monitor, inspect, survey and secure urban areas, as well as large industrial facilities.

www.airoboticsdrones.com

About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the professional civilian drone industry. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

Delta Drone share is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0011522168

Are also listed on Euronext Growth BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

