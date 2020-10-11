Record-breaking hurricane season could be passing into history as drenching Delta exits Gulf Coast

The remnants of once-mighty Hurricane Delta blasted a bevy of states with heavy rains Sunday after exiting the Gulf Coast in what could have been the last damaging storm of a furious hurricane season.

Almost 400,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Florida remained without power Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service warned that Delta, devolved to a post-tropical cyclone, could still pound parts of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia with up to 6 inches of rain. Farther north, up to 3 inches of rain was possible.

Storm fatigue is common theme along the Gulf Coast after a season where 10 storms made landfall on U.S. soil, breaking a century-old record. For just the second time, meteorologists had to dip into the Greek alphabet to name storms.

"The one word to describe this season is historic," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Mike Doll said. "You just don't see storms roll in like this."

There is some good news for storm-weary. Doll said there is little trouble on the horizon. The next five days show the promise of quiet. Then a cold wave could sweep through the East Coast late next week. Air in the Gulf should stabilize and act to depress any developing storm activity, he said.

Delta makes landfall Friday evening as Category 2 storm: Louisiana hit again

That would spin the calendar into mid-to-late October. The official end of the season is Nov. 30, but severe storms late in the season are rare, Doll said. The jet stream is making its way south from Canada, providing wind shear that can inhibit storm development, he said.

"Mid-October storms have happened in the past and can happen," he said. "But historically speaking we are entering the time of year when the frequency and risk of tropical storms begin to go down."

Floodwaters surround houses in Delcambre, La., on Oct. 10, 2020, after Hurricane Delta hit the Louisiana Coast. More

Delta gained strength as it churned across the Gulf last week, smashing into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula near the resort city of Cancun as a Category 2 storm Wednesday. The storm made a curtain call Friday, making landfall in Creole, Louisiana two days later.

"The storm may not have brought the damage that Hurricane Laura did in August, but it did bring winds of around 100 mph," Doll said. "There we saw some areas in southwest Louisiana that had anywhere from 12 to 17 inches of rain."

A season of extremes:Hurricane Delta could be the USA's record-breaking 17th weather disaster of 2020

For areas still recovering from Laura, the storm was devastating. Lake Charles, Louisiana was once again hit by serious flooding. Mayor Nic Hunter pleaded for the "proper federal response" and urged faith-based organizations and non-profits to "come to Lake Charles and help those who need it."

"These residents are not sitting on their hands," Hunter said in a Facebook post Sunday. "They are doing their part, but they will need help. Many are elderly and disabled."

Hurricane Delta: More flooding to Lake Charles, Louisiana

Doll was hesitant to blame the 2020 season on climate change, saying more will be known after the season is studied as a whole.

"We just know at this point that we had an environment that was conducive to storms," he said. "And we got them."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane Delta: Louisiana flooding, hurricane season nears end