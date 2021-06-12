Delta Air Lines Flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta Diverted to Oklahoma After Passenger Threatens to 'Take The Plane Down' (Watch Video)

Washington, June 12: A Delta Air Lines flight 1730 on way to Atlanta from Los Angeles was diverted to Oklahoma after a passenger reportedly threatened to 'take down the plane' and assaulted the flight attendants. After the plane made an landing in Oklahoma, the passenger identified as Stephon Jamar Duncan, was removed and the flight continued its journey to Atlanta after it was searched, as per reports. Delta Air Lines Flight From Los Angeles to Nashville Diverted to New Mexico After US Passenger Allegedly Tries To Breach Cockpit.

An off duty pilot and the onboard passengers reportedly helped to overpower and control the man. A video of the incident showing how the flyers in the plane put in efforts to control and overpower Ducan after he allegedly said that he will take down is being circulated. In it passengers can be seen restraining him for attempting to open the cabin door mid-air. Indian Passenger Forces Paris-New Delhi Air France Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Bulgaria (Watch Video).

Terrifying moment a man is restrained by passengers & crew near cockpit. Based on multiple reports & a check of flight tracks, this appears to be @Delta Flight 1730 (LAX - ATL) which diverted to Oklahoma City. Developing story, details unconfirmed.pic.twitter.com/nlEa0WCkYY — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) June 12, 2021

The suspect, Stephon Jamar Duncan, allegedly said he was going to take down the plane Friday evening while it was en route from Los Angeles to Atlanta, Oklahoma City police spokesman Jermaine Johnson told the ABC News. He was arrested and taken to a hospital after he reported chest pains and showed signs of mental health issues, the police reportedly said.

A similar incident was reported from another Delta Airline flight enroute from Los Angeles to Nashville last week. The plane was diverted to New Mexico after an unruly passenger tried to open the cockpit. He was restrained by the cabin crew and passengers onboard. He was removed from the plane and taken into custody.